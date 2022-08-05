Dell's epic back to school sale includes free Disney Plus

Select purchases also include 1-year damage protection for free

Dell laptop, monitor, and desktop shown with Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN logos
Everyone's budget is a little tighter than usual this month. So if you're looking for a back to school sale that really stretches your dollar, Dell is offering a freebie deal you need to check out. 

For a limited time, Dell is offering a free 6-month Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) when you purchase select PCs/laptops or monitors. Plus, select purchases (Alienware/XPS) also get a free wireless mouse and 1-year accidental damage protection. This is one of the best deals we've seen from Dell all year and a great way to get some freebies on your next computer/monitor purchase. (Make sure to check out our Dell coupons page for more ways to save).

Dell back to school sale: Disney Plus bundle for free @ Dell
Dell is offering one of the more unique back to school sales we've seen. Buy an eligible Dell laptop/monitor/desktop and you'll get 6 free months of the Disney Plus bundle. It includes Disney Plus, EPSN Plus, and Hulu. Select purchases (XPS/Alienware) will also get you 1 year of accidental damage protection and a wireless mouse for free.

There are a few details worth mentioning. First thing you should know is  that after your 6 months are up, you'll automatically be charged $13.99/month for the streaming bundle. So you'll want to set a reminder to cancel it if you don't want that charge. Additionally, if you're already a member/subscriber to Disney Plus, you're ineligible for this offer. Otherwise, new and existing members are eligible. (The sale is valid through September 22). 

What's great about this deal is that the bundle is valid on already discounted machines/monitors and includes premium machines like the XPS as well as budget machines like Dell's Inspiron line. 

Make sure to check out our best laptop deals guide for more discounts from Dell and other retailers. 

