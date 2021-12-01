Cyber Week deal: These noise cancelling headphones just crashed to $109

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals you can get. Amazon in particular has plenty of Cyber Week deals worthy of your attention.

For instance, right now you can get the Philips H9505 ANC Headphones for just $109 on Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these headphones. Make sure to follow our headphones deals coverage for deals on the best headphones this holiday season.

Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $109 @ Amazon Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $109 @ Amazon

The Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high quality sound, seamless bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise canceling headphones.

This is a solid pair of noise canceling headphones for the price, especially right now as they’ve been discounted by a huge $140. You can switch between two modes of noise cancellation: noise canceling mode blocks out distractions and allows you to completely immerse yourself in the excellent quality sound, while awareness mode lets you listen to your music while still hearing outside noise.

The other major selling point for these headphones is their battery life. They last a strong 27 hours, whether ANC is on or off. The battery takes around 4 hours to charge fully, while a 15 minute quick charge will get you 5 hours of listening time.

You won’t be stripped for convenient features at this price either: these headphones integrate with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can just touch your headphones’ voice button to activate voice controls. Plus, Google Fast Pair means you can pair your headphones with your Android device with just one tap of the screen.