Cyber Monday sale slashes $42 off my favorite GaN charger

I own and test a lot of electronics so I’m constantly charging two or more devices. Thankfully, USB wall chargers exist to help minimize the amount of wall sockets you need to keep your electronics charged. If you’re looking for such a product, my favorite USB wall charger is now on sale during Cyber Monday.

Currently, the Ugreen 140W USB-C Charger is $67 at Amazon. That might sound pricey, but considering how this charger normally retails for $109, you’re saving quite a bit of money. I use this charger every day so it’s an easy item for me to recommend. The 140W Ugreen charger has become an indispensable part of my life — and you need to buy it during Cyber Monday.

Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C charger: was $109 now $67 @ Amazon

The Ugreen Nexode 140W is a powerful GaN charger that can power devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro along with other gadgets. If you need to power multiple devices fast, this is an excellent GaN charger to get.

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C charger: was $74 now $43 @ Amazon

The Ugreen Nexode 100W has three USB ports for charging your electronic devices, including tablets, smartphones and even laptops. This is a great product for anyone who owns multiple electronics.

I previously wrote about how Ugreen GaN chargers are a game-changer . If you’re wondering what makes GaN chargers so special, all you need to know is that they’re generally smaller than standard silicon chargers but are capable of distributing more power to more devices while generating less heat. They’re ideal to use at home or on the road.

I mainly use the 140W USB-C charger with the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 and iPad Pro 2022 I have in my apartment. One USB-C port delivers 100W of power while the other pumps out 140W. When used simultaneously, each port delivers 65W of power — which is enough to keep both devices going while I use them. There’s also a 22W USB-A port. I rarely use it, but it’s nice to have.

Ugreen says its 140W USB-C GaN charger can charge the MacBook Pro 16-inch up to 56% in 30 minutes. I haven’t done a proper benchmark to verify that claim, but this GaN charger does indeed power up Apple’s huge laptop pretty fast. The same applies to whatever else I’m charging. Even if I have multiple devices plugged in, all my electronics charge relatively fast overall.

If you own multiple electronics and have limited space to connect them all, you should definitely consider getting the 140W Ugreen GaN charger. I’d also recommend checking out the company’s other chargers — all of which are currently on sale for Cyber Monday.