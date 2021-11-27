Cyber Monday exercise bike deals — best sales right now

Amazing Cyber Monday exercise bike deals are rolling in. This is your chance to invest in an indoor cycling machine to add to your home gym.

All the top brands are on sale, including NordicTrack, Echelon, ProForm and Bowflex. Plus, the Peloton Cyber Monday deal slashes $350 off all Bike+ packages and $150 off the original bike (select tiers).

When choosing among the best exercise bikes, you will want to consider a few factors, such as the number of resistance levels, the inclusion of an HD touchscreen, portability and folding mechanisms.

Exercise Bikes Under $300

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike: was $199 now $125 @ Amazon Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike: was $199 now $125 @ Amazon

This compact bike can be easily folded to half of the assembled size. It sports a large cushioned seat, hand pulse sensors and an LCD screen that displays all your stats.

XTERRA Fitness FB150: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon XTERRA Fitness FB150: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite low-budget folding exercise bike is now $50 off in this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal. It features eight levels of resistance, comfortable seat, heart rate sensors in the handlebars and a LCD screen to display stats. And it folds up to just 18x18 inches of floor space.

DeskCycle 2: was $199, now $149 with coupon @ Amazon DeskCycle 2: was $199, now $149 with coupon @ Amazon

This unobtrusive mini cycling machine sits underneath a desk, so you can exercise while you work. Or use it while watching TV in the living room. It's whisper quiet, easy on the joints and comes with an easy-to-read display.

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: was $172 now $158 @ Amazon Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: was $172 now $158 @ Amazon

This recumbent exercise bike is perfect for seniors, or anyone looking for a low-impact workout. There are eight magnetic resistance levels for a brilliant workout, a comfortable, adjustable seat, and an easy-to-read screen. You can save 22% on the bike with this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal.

Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart Exercise Bike: was $399 now $204 @ Walmart Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart Exercise Bike: was $399 now $204 @ Walmart

This smart indoor cycling machine is very affordable, since it doesn't come with all the bells and whistles that high-end models have. Still, the Exerpeutic's got plenty of features, starting with a 17.6 lbs. cast iron flywheel for smooth pedaling. The cushioned seat, ergonomic handles and device holder all make this a great option if you're seeking a cheap indoor exercise bike.

Exercise Bikes Under $500

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary: was $439 now $379 @ Amazon DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary: was $439 now $379 @ Amazon

This indoor cycling bike is a heavy, high-quality piece of kit with a magnetic resistance system. It has a large screen that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and heart rate. Click on the on-screen coupon to get this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal.

Proform Carbon CX: was $599 now $397 @ Walmart Proform Carbon CX: was $599 now $397 @ Walmart

This indoor studio bike is similar to the kind of bike you'll use in the gym. It's got a manual resistance knob, a magnetic resistance, and two dumbbells on the back. The bike comes with a 30-day iFit membership, but you will need to stream the rides on a phone or tablet.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: was $599 now $397 @ Walmart Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: was $599 now $397 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect Bike comes with a 30-day free membership to the EchelonFit app, which has 100 on-demand cycling classes ranging in length and intensity. The bike also has Bluetooth technology, which makes it easy to connect any smart device to the Echelon Fit app. This Cyber Monday exercise bike deal is also available at Amazon.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon

This exercise bike is a brilliant piece of kit for anyone looking to up their cardio game from the comfort of their living room. It's quiet enough to cycle when the kids are asleep and solid enough to get you through those tougher climbs. Our tester was impressed with how sturdy this felt for its price tag, so it's well worth investing in while it's on sale.

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Belt SF-B1805: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Belt SF-B1805: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The heavy-duty 44 lb. flywheel provides an intense cardio workout, while the magnetic resistance creates a smooth ride. The cycling machine comes with a tablet holde, so you can fire up your favorite spin class. Jump on this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal today!

Exercise Bikes Under $1,000

was $1,499 now $899 @ Best Buy Bowflex C7: was $1,499 now $899 @ Best Buy

This cycling machine offers a smooth, quiet ride with 100 magnetic resistance levels and adjustable race-style seat and handlebars. The exercise bike connects to the JRNY app, which delivers trainer-led workouts and scenic routes. This Cyber Monday treadmill deal is also available on Amazon.

Freebeat Indoor Cycling Bike: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon Freebeat Indoor Cycling Bike: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

The Freebeat Indoor Cycling Bike turns cycling into a game. Instead of just following an instructor-led class, you ride to the rhythm and score points for how accurately you pedal to the beat. It's super fun, and the rotating screen is brilliant for the other HIIT and strength classes on the platform.

NordicTrack Commercial S15i: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy NordicTrack Commercial S15i: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday exercise bike deal knocks a whopping $650 off this powerful machine. And it includes a 30-day free iFit Family Membership, so you can use the immersive 15-inch HD touchscreen to spin to trainer-led sessions

Peloton and Premium Bikes

Bowflex VeloCore: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy Bowflex VeloCore: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This compelling Peloton alternative has a lean mode that keeps your ride interesting. In our review, we liked the unique design, flexible platform and big HD touchscreen. This Cyber Monday exercise bike deal takes a massive $700 off the VeloCore, so snatch it up ASAP.

Peloton Bike+: $350 off all packages @ One Peloton Peloton Bike+: $350 off all packages @ One Peloton

The Bike+ has everything Peloton users love about the original model and adds even more great features. It has a 360° rotating screen, so you can easily move between cardio and strength workouts.

Peloton Bike: $150 off select packages @ One Peloton Peloton Bike: $150 off select packages @ One Peloton

The original Peloton Bike is also on sale in this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal. Get one of the packages that comes with accessories (Bike Essentials, Bike Works or Bike Family) and save $150.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ NordicTrack NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ NordicTrack

NordicTrack's Cyber Monday sale takes $500 off the Commercial S22i. It features a 22” rotating HD smart touchscreen, new Quiet Lift technology and Bluetooth headphone connectivity so you can work out to your favorite tunes. You can also find this deal on Amazon.

