Huge May fitness sale knocks up to 50% off Echelon, Matrix and more
Save on treadmills, stair climbers, and more
We're just days away from the official start of the holiday weekend, but before you fire up that grill — there's some Memorial Day sales that merit your attention.
For example, right now Johnson Fitness is taking up to 50% off popular brands like Bowflex, Horizon, Echelon and more. Additionally, you can use coupon code "MAY25" to save $50 off on $1,000; $100 off on $2,000; $150 off on $3,000; or $200 off on $4,000.
May fitness sale: up to 50% off sitewide @ Johnson Fitness
Johnson Fitness is taking up to 50% off sitewide during its May Sale. Additionally, you can use coupon code "MAY25" to save $50 on $1,000; $100 on $2,000; $150 on $3,000; or $200 on $4,000. The sale includes popular brands like Bowflex, Horizon, Echelon, and more.
Whether you're shopping for the best treadmills or the best exercise bikes we've tested, you'll find it in Johnson Fitness' sale. The company owns various major fitness brands like Bowflex, Vision, Echelon, TRX and more.
As part of the sale, treadmills are up to 50% off and Matrix cardio machines are up to $300 off. The May sale is valid through May 26 only. Additionally, spend over $2,499 and you'll get free delivery and assembly.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
