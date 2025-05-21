Huge May fitness sale knocks up to 50% off Echelon, Matrix and more

We're just days away from the official start of the holiday weekend, but before you fire up that grill — there's some Memorial Day sales that merit your attention.

For example, right now Johnson Fitness is taking up to 50% off popular brands like Bowflex, Horizon, Echelon and more. Additionally, you can use coupon code "MAY25" to save $50 off on $1,000; $100 off on $2,000; $150 off on $3,000; or $200 off on $4,000.

May fitness sale: up to 50% off sitewide @ Johnson Fitness

Whether you're shopping for the best treadmills or the best exercise bikes we've tested, you'll find it in Johnson Fitness' sale. The company owns various major fitness brands like Bowflex, Vision, Echelon, TRX and more.

As part of the sale, treadmills are up to 50% off and Matrix cardio machines are up to $300 off. The May sale is valid through May 26 only. Additionally, spend over $2,499 and you'll get free delivery and assembly.