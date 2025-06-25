Huge treadmill sale knocks up to 50% off — save on Bowflex, Echelon, NordicTrack and more

The first 4th of July sales of the season are finally here. If you're looking to get in shape this summer, one of the best sales I've seen comes from Johnson Fitness & Wellness.

Right now, you can get up to 50% off Johnson Fitness & Wellness treadmills. After discount, prices start from $999. The sale includes brands like Schwinn, NordicTrack, Echelon, Bowflex, and more.

Whether you're shopping for the best treadmills or the best exercise bikes we've tested, you'll find it in Johnson Fitness & Wellness' sale. The company owns various major fitness brands like Bowflex, Vision, Echelon, TRX and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the Bowflex Treadmill 10 for $1,000. That's $800 off and the lowest price I've seen for this treadmill, which we named the top folding treadmill on the market. In our Bowflex Treadmill 10 review, we said it's a great choice for serious training sessions and comfortable walking and running. We especially liked it for incline workouts. Just keep in mind that it's a large and heavy unit.

Make sure to check out the entire Johnson Fitness & Wellness sale to find the best treadmill that's suitable for your space, budget, and needs.