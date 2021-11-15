Best Black Friday soundbar deals 2021 — big savings on LG, Samsung, Roku

The best Black Friday soundbar deals will help you upgrade your TV's audio, giving you room-filling sound that does justice to the image on the screen.

Adding a soundbar to your setup is actually one of the easiest and best TV upgrades you can make, because modern flat-screen sets tend not to have the weightiest audio.

The good news is that soundbars don't have to cost a lot — particularly as we start to see some great Black Friday deals on models from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

Black Friday soundbar deals

Black Friday soundbar deals

LG SLM3R 4.1 Soundbar: was $189, now $129 @Walmart LG SLM3R 4.1 Soundbar: was $189, now $129 @Walmart

Most soundbars attempt to give you room-filling audio from a single bar, but the LG SLM3R pairs it with three wireless speakers to give you a full 4.1 system. With the soundbar acting as two front speakers, plus a subwoofer and two rear speakers, you really will feel like you're in the heart of the action, whatever you're watching. Bluetooth connectivity is a further bonus.

SAMSUNG HW-S50A: was $249, now $147 @Amazon SAMSUNG HW-S50A: was $249, now $147 @Amazon

This Samsung soundbar not only looks great, thanks to its premium fabric finish, but also sounds great on account of its 5 internal speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Not only does it have Bluetooth, but it's also packing a Music Mode so you can stream your favorite Spotify tunes to it. Amazon has currently knocked $102 off the usual price, bringing it to its lowest level.

Polk Audio React: was $249, now $189 @Amazon Polk Audio React: was $249, now $189 @Amazon

We're big fans of Polk Audio soundbars, and the React is no exception. It's small and offers good sound for the price, with particularly weighty bass. Built-in Alexa voice control is another bonus — and this Amazon deal equals the lowest price we've seen for it.

Cleer Audio Crescent: was $699, now $599 @Best Buy Cleer Audio Crescent: was $699, now $599 @Best Buy

OK, so the Cleer Crescent might cost more than some TVs, but if you want to not just upgrade your audio but also add a statement product to your living room, it will do the tricky nicely. With 8 front-facing, full-range drivers and 2 larger woofers, this 3D soundbar really can fill a room. Built-in Google Assistant is another nice touch.

Black Friday soundbar deals — what to expect in 2021

We'll be keeping a close eye on Sonos for Black Friday soundbar deals, in the hope that the excellent Sonos Arc ($899) and Sonos Beam ($449) will see some discounts. These are two of the best soundbars you can buy, but they're not cheap — so any savings will be worth celebrating.

The Roku Streambar is one device that will almost certainly get a price drop, not least because the more expensive Streambar Pro is already reduced. We're also expecting to see some savings on many of the best cheap soundbars, including devices made by Vizio and TCL.

When will Black Friday soundbar deals begin in 2021?

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 26. However, Black Friday soundbar deals have already started — and with supply chain issues likely to be a factor this year, buying early makes a lot of sense.

If you're looking for a soundbar bargain this Black Friday, you'll want to bookmark this page and also our main Black Friday deals hub, to make sure you don't miss out.