Black Friday KitchenAid mixer deals — sales to expect in 2021

Black Friday is almost here and a great time to pick up a KitchenAid mixer deal. The iconic KitchenAid stand mixers are a must-have for keen bakers, and are always in popular demand.

The good news is that some early Black Friday KitchenAid Mixer deals have already started, if you didn’t want to wait! So if you’ve always wanted to treat yourself to a new KitchenAid mixer, now is a great time to grab a bargain. Make sure to check out more Black Friday deals here and save cash.

Early KitchenAid mixer deals — best sales now

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $613 now $529 @ Wayfair

Professional home bakers can make a huge saving with this KitchenAid professional stand mixer. This bowl-lift style mixer has a 6-quart capacity which is large enough for batch baking and bread-making. It also comes with a selection of accessories including the pouring shield, blending rod, flex edge beater, dough hook and many more. Plus it’s available in 11 retro colors such as Copper Pearl, Aqua Sky and Onxy Black. View Deal

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $379 now $279 @ Walmart

If you love to bake, this early deal takes a generous $100 off this deluxe, tilt-head mixer. It comes with a 4.5 quart bowl capacity which can make up to eight dozen cookies in just one batch. Its tilt-head design allows easy access to the bowl and it features 10 speeds. It looks attractive in a brushed silver color, and is great value for money. View Deal

KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $599 now $529 at Amazon

If you’re after the iconic, Empire Red KitchenAid mixer, this deal will save you $70. This bowl-lift stand mixer is ideal for the professional baker or bread-making enthusiast, and comes with a 6 quart bowl with handle. It comes with a burnished metal flat beater, powerknead spiral dough hook and wire whisk to help you with your baking essentials.View Deal

Black Friday KitchenAid mixer deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, we saw some great KitchenAid mixer deals across the major retailers. Best Buy were offering up to 40% off KitchenAid mixers, and 60% off their KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer Ink Blue. While Home Depot were offering great deals on their KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart stand mixers. Other retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart were also offering up to $100 on their popular KitchenAid mixers.

In addition, there were plenty of deals on the mixer add-ons that are sold separately. Accessories including the pasta making attachment was reduced from $199 to $150 on Amazon, while the ice-cream making attachment was reduced by 20%.

Considering the growing demand in KitchenAid mixers, we can expect to see more deals on the KitchenAid Pro Bowl-lift stand mixers and the KitchenAid 4.5 quart tilt-head mixer in 2021. A great time to brush up on your baking skills this season!