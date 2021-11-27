Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals 2021 — best sales right now

Cyber Monday deals are well underway, and that means some big discounts KitchenAid mixers and more. The almost legendary KitchenAid stand mixer can be found at cut prices, meaning it's now a great time to get what we'd consider an essential kitchen tool for keen bakers.

And if you already have a stand mixer, then there are discounts to be had on other Kitchen Aid kit, notably spiralizers and some rather appealing cookware sets. Basically, if you need to give you're kitchen a bit of a gear upgrade, you've come to the right place; just check out the deals below.

Top Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals today

Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals — best sales now

KitchenAid stand mixer deals

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $499, now $249 @ Best Buy KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $499, now $249 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on one of KitchenAid's more powerful mixers. This model has a 525 Watt motor and a large 5-quart mixing bowl. This deal is available for the red, silver, and black models.

KitchenAid - Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer - Silver: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy KitchenAid - Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer - Silver: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a stylish, silver tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.



KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $613 now $429 @ Wayfair

Professional home bakers can make a huge saving with this KitchenAid professional stand mixer. This bowl-lift style mixer has a 6-quart capacity which is large enough for batch baking and bread-making. It also comes with a selection of accessories including the pouring shield, blending rod, flex edge beater, dough hook and many more. Plus it’s available in 11 retro colors such as Copper Pearl, Aqua Sky and Onyx Black.

KitchenAid countertop appliances

Refurb KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender, RKSB40XX: was $129 was $69 @ Walmart Refurb KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender, RKSB40XX: was $129 was $69 @ Walmart

If you want to blend up tasty smoothies or soups, make a saving with this refurbished KitchenAid offer. With its 5-speed variable dial, it can quickly whip up tough ingredients from kale and almonds to crushed ice. It also comes with three preset programs including Ice Crush, Icy Drinks and Smoothie. With a soft start feature and self-clean function, this makes it easier to maintain. A great offer that is value for money.

KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor - KFP0710: was $89 now $64 @ Walmart KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor - KFP0710: was $89 now $64 @ Walmart

If you want something small yet powerful, this KitchenAid food processor is a great offer. It’s easy to use with a simple one-click, twist-free bowl assembly, and designed to hold up to seven cups. It has a low and high setting, and is easy to clean with its sealed and leak-resistant bowl. In addition, it’s a compact size so won’t take up too much space on worktops.

KitchenAid - Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer - Empire Red: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy KitchenAid - Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer - Empire Red: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

If you want a retro style hand mixer, this Empire Red, cordless hand mixer is a great deal. Equipped with seven speeds to stir, whip and mix all your recipes, it can also stand on its own. What's more, the powerful battery charge can make up to 200 cookies fully charged, and the Soft Start feature prevents any messy splashes. A great offer to grab.



KitchenAid® K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender - Black Matte: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon KitchenAid® K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender - Black Matte: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

If you're after an ice crushing blender for your chilled drinks, save 25% off with this excellent deal. This 6 oz, powerful blender can crush ice in just 10 seconds, and at three optimized speeds. It has a Soft Start feature to avoid splatter, and auto senses for the ideal speed. A great offer to snap up.

KitchenAid attachments and accessories

KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, Silver: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, Silver: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

If you want a powerful food grinder, this is a great deal. Simply attach to the power hub of any KitchenAid stand mixer, and let it do the hard work. It comes with fine, medium & coarse grinding plates, & two sausage stuffer tubes for your tasty treats. A great deal while it lasts.

was $500 now $199 @ Wayfair KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Induction Nonstick Cookware Set, 11-Piece: was $500 now $199 @ Wayfair

If you enjoy experimenting with different recipes or cooking up a family feast, this 11-piece, cookware set is an excellent deal. Making a saving of almost $300, this nonstick set includes two saucepans, frying pans, sauté pan, stockpot amongst others. These can be used for gas, electric, glass-ceramic and induction stoves.

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Induction Nonstick Cookware Set, 10-Piece: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Induction Nonstick Cookware Set, 10-Piece: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

If you can do with one less piece in your KitchenAid kit, then this cookware set on sale at Amazon is a bit if a steal. Down from $299 to $229, you get saucepans, frying pans, a stockpot and more.

KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Get creative with your cooking with this great offer. This 5-blade spiralizer can peel, core and slice your ingredients to make preparation easier. The attachment comes with four spiralizing/slicing Blades and a peeling blade, and will fit any KitchenAid mixer.

Antree Pasta Maker Attachment: was $109.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon Antree Pasta Maker Attachment: was $109.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

Your KitchenAid mixer can also help you make pasta with this attachment. This attachment lets you make spaghetti fettuccine, and lasagna noodles, and features an 8-gear adjustment wheel to make your pasta as thin as you want. You can claim this deal with a $20 off coupon at checkout.

KitchenAid pasta press: was $199, now $139 @ Amazon KitchenAid pasta press: was $199, now $139 @ Amazon

Have you ever wanted to make spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, or macaroni? This KitchenAid attachment lets you make all sorts of tube-shaped pasta using a set of interchangeable dies. A must-have accessory for the pasta lover in your life.

KitchenAid Food Grinder attachment: was $59, now $39 @ Amazon KitchenAid Food Grinder attachment: was $59, now $39 @ Amazon

See how the sausage is made first-hand with this $20 off deal for a KitchenAid food grinder attachment. Comes with two grinding plates for a coarse or fine grind.

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment: was $199, now $139 @ Amazon KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment: was $199, now $139 @ Amazon

This handy attachment lets you turn your mixer into a food processor. It includes four different blades (slicing disc, shredding disc, dicing kit, julienne disc) and lets you adjust the thickness of the slices. It also comes with a storage case to hold everything.

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Electric Pasta Maker: was $199 now $159 @ Wayfair KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Electric Pasta Maker: was $199 now $159 @ Wayfair

If you're a pasta fan, let your KitchenAid do all the work with this 3-piece attachment set. This pasta roller and cutter attachment can quickly rustle up fresh pasta in no time, using an adjustable knob for your preferred thickness. From homemade egg noodles and lasagne to ravioli, this is a great deal for tasty mealtimes.

was $49 now $39 @ Walmart KitchenAid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

If you’re after a new glass bowl for your KitchenAid mixer, this deal is worthwhile. This bowl has a 5 quart capacity and can fit all 4.5 or 5 quart tilt-head mixers. In addition, it comes with handy bowl measurements so you can easily add precise ingredients to the mixture. It’s also dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe, making it a great offer.

Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, we saw some great KitchenAid mixer deals across the major retailers. Best Buy were offering up to 40% off KitchenAid mixers, and 60% off their KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer Ink Blue. While Home Depot were offering great deals on their KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart stand mixers. Other retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart were also offering up to $100 on their popular KitchenAid mixers.

In addition, there were plenty of deals on the mixer add-ons that are sold separately. Accessories including the pasta making attachment was reduced from $199 to $150 on Amazon, while the ice-cream making attachment was reduced by 20%.

Considering the growing demand in KitchenAid mixers, we can expect to see more deals on the KitchenAid Pro Bowl-lift stand mixers — you can save on one right now if you buy a refurbished model, and the KitchenAid 4.5 quart tilt-head mixer. A great time to brush up on your baking skills this season!