Black Friday iPhone deals 2022 — get an iPhone 14 Pro for free at Verizon

From the newest iPhone 14 Pro to the budget-friendly iPhone SE 2022, Black Friday iPhone deals are making it more affordable than ever to buy a new iPhone. Although Black Friday isn't technically till November 25, retailers are carriers alike are offering epic Black Friday iPhone deals this week.

One of our favorite Black Friday deals comes courtesy of Verizon. New customers can get the iPhone 14 Pro for free via trade-in (opens in new tab) and with eligible 5G data plans. Additionally, you'll get a $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

It's also worth calling out that the Apple Store will hold its annual Black Friday sale from November 25 through November 28. However, the sale isn't as great as one would hope. Apple is offering a $50 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE 2022. There are no freebies if you want an iPhone 14.

Nevertheless, we're rounding up the best Black Friday iPhone deals you can shop now. Additionally, make sure to check out our guide to the 10 best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now.

iPhone 14

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 14 for free after trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. Click on "Available offers" at the top of the page to see the full details on this iPhone deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free $250 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible (opens in new tab)

Visible has one of the sweetest deals we've seen on Apple's new iPhone 14. Purchase any iPhone 14 device and you'll get a $250 gift card and the Beats Studio Buds ($149 value) for free. This Visible deal is valid on all iPhone 14 models.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 6 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 14 lineup, entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE 2022.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade-in your old phone and sign up with select 5G unlimited plans. The carrier will also waive your activation fee when you purchase your phone online. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get an extra $200 eGift card.

iPhone 13

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro: $5/month w/ new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

iPhone deals rarely get better than this. Verizon is offering the Phone 13 Pro for just $5 per month when you open a new line. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll need to make your purchase online only. Plus, you'll get an extra $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: $15/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can score an iPhone 13 for just $15 per month with an eligible unlimited data plan. (No trade-in is required). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 mini: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 mini for free with a new line and any unlimited plan. You'll need to make your purchase online via a monthly installment plan.

iPhone SE 2022

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Currently at Verizon, new and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022: free $250 gift card @ Visible (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $250 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. It's one of the best freebie deals we've seen from this carrier.

Tips for finding the best Black Friday iPhone deals