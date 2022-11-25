As a personal trainer, these are the best Black Friday fitness deals I'd actually buy

Black Friday is finally here, and we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals . Whether you want to kit out your home gym or grab the latest fitness trackers, massage guns, or activewear from the most popular brands, Tom's Guide can help.

I've been scouring Black Friday fitness deals, and the round-up below features the best ones I've found so far. As a personal trainer, I'm lucky to get a lot of hands-on experience with the latest fitness tech and equipment, as a result, I've only included deals from brands and products I truly trust.

Black Friday deals I currently love are the Apple Watch SE 2020 drop to $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and the hugely popular Renpho massage gun was $249 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab).

Be sure to keep an eye on our hubs as we constantly update them with the latest deals and discounts during Black Friday sales, including the 150 Black Friday deals live hub. And check out the best Black Friday fitness deals below.

Best Black Friday fitness deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is on sale for $149, which is its lowest price ever. Track your daily activity and favorite workouts like running, yoga and swimming. A built-in compass and real-time elevation readings allow you to hike smarter, and you can also track your heart rate, sync music and access the Mindfulness app.

(opens in new tab) Renpho massage gun : was $249 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perfect for soothing sore muscles post-workout, the Renpho massage gun sees a price drop of 72% during Black Friday. This deep tissue percussion muscle massager gun is suitable for athletes and casual gym-goers. Ultra-compact, quiet and equipped with superior battery life, the Renpho is perfect for on-the-go. Complete with 5 attachment heads and 5 speeds from 1800 to 3200rpm.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal is music to my ears. Fuel workouts with the AirPods Pro 2. Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Perfect for adventurous fitness fanatics. The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted.

(opens in new tab) Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack 20L: was $128 now $79 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

Run, don't walk, and grab this deal while it's still in stock! This backpack is one of the best gym bags (opens in new tab) out there, with a separate compartment for your sweaty running shoes, and a padded pocket for your laptop. Plus it looks cool enough to carry on a weekend break.

(opens in new tab) Oura ring Gen3: was $449 now $399 @ Oura (opens in new tab)

The stunning and innovative Oura Gen3 sleep and fitness tracker ring now has $50 off during Black Friday. The ring tracks advanced sleep, fitness and heart rate data and even measures your oxygen levels as you sleep using research-grade sensors. The award-winning design makes the Oura Gen3 one of the most accurate trackers yet. It's the finger hardware your health needs.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 are some of the best running shoes (opens in new tab) on sale in both the men’s (opens in new tab)and women’s versions in the Amazon early Black Friday sale. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock, starting from $76.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199.99 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab $80 off the popular Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell during Amazon Black Friday sales. The 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8-40lbs and uses a handy turn dial to adjust on-the-go. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, the Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership.

(opens in new tab) Manduka PROlite yoga mat: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) you can plant down on this Black Friday, the Manduka PROlite is now 23% cheaper. I own this mat myself and it never fails me. From hot yoga to restorative flow, the Manduka PROlite offers superior grip, plush comfort, and lashings of style. Handwash only and made using PVC, this mat requires breaking in before use. Manduka are yoga brand leaders, and this mat is top of the pile.

When do Black Friday fitness deals start?

The Black Friday fitness deals have already started, and are likely to continue over the holiday weekend, so keep an eye on this page for more deals as and when they arrive. We'd expect the discounts to continue long into Cyber Monday — provided the stock is there.

Should you buy fitness apparel during Black Friday?

Absolutely! The deals this Black Friday are some of the best we've seen this year. Check out the best Lululemon deals and best massage gun Black Friday deals right now. You can also access Black Friday smartwatch deals (opens in new tab) if you plan to track your health and fitness more closely next year.