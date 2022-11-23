7 best Lululemon Black Friday deals right now

It’s that time of year again — the lululemon Black Friday sale is about to drop. If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to grab a pair of the best lululemon leggings , you don’t have long to wait — the lululemon Black Friday sale will start on Thursday, November 24. If you’re shopping before then, I’ve hand-picked the best lululemon early Black Friday deals worth shopping in the We Made Too Much sale, and I’ll be updating this page once the real sale gets started.

The best early deal? The coveted lululemon belt bag, which is constantly out of stock, has dropped to $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and a slip pocket for your smartphone.

Not for you? Scroll on to take a look at our top lululemon early Black Friday deals.

When is the lululemon Black Friday sale?

The lululemon Black Friday sale has already started in the UK but is yet to drop in the U.S. — shoppers across the pond will have to wait until November 24 for the lululemon Black Friday sale to drop. I’ll be updating this page with new deals as they drop, but here are a few of the best early deals to shop right now.

(opens in new tab) Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag: was $63 now $58 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Lululemon 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It comes in a range of stripped back colors and can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

(opens in new tab) Wunder Under High Rise Tight 28”: was $98 now $69 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

The Wunder Under high-rise tights are a great choice for gym workouts and yoga classes alike. They’re made from lululemon’s Luxtreme fabric that wicks sweat away from the body, and dries quickly, so you’re never left feeling overly soggy. The price varies depending on the colorway and size you pick, but you can save up to $29 right now.

(opens in new tab) Align Cropped Tank: was $72 now $19 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

The Align tank is an excellent addition to any yogi’s wardrobe — it’s buttery-soft against the skin, it stays put when you’re moving through poses, and it has a built-in bra. This is the cropped version, meaning it won’t bunch up around your waist as you bend. Again, the price varies depending on the color you pick, but you can grab the tank for $19 right now.

(opens in new tab) Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25”: was $138 now $29 @ lululemon

(opens in new tab)There’s a reason why the Align leggings are so damn popular — they’re seriously comfy. The Nulu fabric is seriously soft against the skin, the waistband is high enough to hug your tummy as you move, and they wash well. This version has pockets and a 25-inch inseam, which is perfect for more petite yoga lovers. We found the Capture Blue version for $29 right now, which is a serious saving.

(opens in new tab) Invigorate Training Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

Whether you’re into running or CrossFit, this tank top ticks all the right boxes. It’s sweat-wicking, has a high neck for extra support, and is sweat-wicking enough for tough training sessions. Right now it’s available on sale in a number of different colors and sizes.

(opens in new tab) Align High Rise Short 8”: was $74 now $19 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

I own these shorts in a number of different colors and leg lengths, and while I don’t wear them for anything too intense (as they’re made from lululemon’s Nulu fabric that isn’t all that sweat-wicking), they’re good for just about everything else. This is the longer eight-inch length and is on sale in a number of different colors right now.

(opens in new tab) Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length: was $58 now $19 @ lululemon (opens in new tab) There’s nothing worse than your tank bunching up around your stomach halfway through a race and hiding your race number. This is lululemon’s sweat-wicking, fast-drying Swiftly tank, but in a shorter version. It’s a great choice and is on sale in a number of different colors and sizes. It’s a wardrobe stable for all gym-goers, and a great time to buy.

Not for you? If these deals weren't what you were after, check out the other best Black Friday deals here on Tom's Guide, or check back on this page for new deals as they drop.