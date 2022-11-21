Apple Watch SE crashes to $149 at Walmart in early Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to grab a new Apple Watch we’ve got good news — the sales have already started.

One of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals to shop today is the Apple Watch SE which for just $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $130 and the lowest price ever for this model.

Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's on sale for $149 which is its lowest price ever.

The new Apple Watch SE 2 launched this year, but don’t let that stop you from getting this older model. The Apple Watch SE still has all of the features we’ve come to expect from Apple — you can make and receive phone calls, look up directions, play music and much more, without getting your phone out of your pocket.

For $149, this is a brilliant deal on a watch that’ll let you do a lot of the things the newer Apple Watches do, including fitness tracking, sleep monitoring and fall detection. It’s excellent value for money, and still supports the newest iOS updates, unlike the Apple Watch Series 3. This means you'll be able to download WatchOS 9 onto the watch, and the watch will likely be able to receive further updates from Apple for the next few years.

The deal is on the 40mm watch in the space gray, silver, and gold colors, all come with an Apple Watch sports band, but will be compatible with other bands on the market. The larger 44mm Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $179 right now on Walmart.

If you're interested in a newer Apple Watch, the 45mm Apple Watch 7 is on sale for $297 at Amazon, and the newly released Apple Watch 8 for $349 at Amazon, though we're expecting to see more sales as we get closer to Black Friday.

Still undecided? Read our Apple Watch SE 2020 review here.