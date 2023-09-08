Apple Watch 8 is $90 off ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event

There's an Apple Event on the way, and it's so close I can almost taste it. However, there's big news that's happening before the event — and that's this sale on the Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is $309 at Amazon. It has been cheaper in the past (the watch hit $279 on Prime Day), but it's still an awesome deal at $90 off. Apple could be gearing up to introduce the Apple Watch 9 at the upcoming Apple Event, so now's the time to snap up this deal on the Apple Watch 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

Simply put, we think the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch on the market. With a stylish design, bright display and useful health tracking features, it has pretty much everything you could want out of a smartwatch.

In our Apple Watch 8 review, we were pleased with the suite of upgrades Apple has brought to this generation of the smartwatch. The new skin temperature sensor aids in sleep and health tracking, and the crash detection feature automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a car accident.

The new watchOS 9 update brings a new fitness trakcing update that lets you switch automatically between multisport events, as well as monitoring your heart rate zones throughout a workout. You can now create custom workout types, too.

Best of all, the Apple Watch 8 has improved battery life thanks to low power mode. It lasts around 18 hours on its regular setting, but can extend to up to 36 hours of use with low power mode enabled. Rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 do last longer, but this is still a step in the right direction for the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch 8 is $90 off right now, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. For more options, check out our Apple Watch deals coverage.