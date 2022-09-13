Apple TV HD drops to new lowest price with $50 discount at Amazon

The best streaming devices make binge-watching a breeze, and we rank the Apple TV as one of our favorites. While the Apple TV 4K is the pick of the bunch, those on a strict budget may want to consider the more affordable HD model, not least because it's currently cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, the Apple TV HD is on sale for $99 at Amazon. That's $50 off its regular price of $149 and drops the streaming device down to its lowest ever price. If you'd rather a more premium model the Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to $119 at Amazon, which is a $59 saving compared to its full retail price of $179.

Apple TV HD (2021): $149 $99 @ Amazon

The Apple TV HD has dropped to a new all-time low price courtesy of this Amazon deal. This streaming device offers complete access to the Apple ecosystem on your television and is ideal for using services such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Music. The lack of 4K streaming is a trade-off for its cheaper price tag.

Apple TV 4K (2021): $179 $119 @ Amazon

The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

The Apple TV HD is the cheapest and most straightforward way to get access to your Apple purchases on your television. It’s also ideal for streaming movies and TV shows on Apple TV Plus, one of the best streaming services currently available, especially as many Smart TVs don’t offer access to that particular platform.

The Apple TV is a pretty versatile device, with the ability to share content from your iPhone or iPad to it via AirPlay. Plus, you can access additional Apple services such as Apple Music and Apple Fitness on the box. Not to mention its offering extends beyond Apple’s own platform, because you can also use it to access rival streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

This model comes with a redesigned Siri remote sporting a touch-enabled clickpad for easy navigation around menus, or you can just use Apple’s AI assistant to browse using just your voice. Its biggest drawback is the lack of support for 4K streaming, but if you stretch your budget for an Apple TV 4K — which is only $20 more — then this is no longer an issue.

You might be surprised at just how much you can do with an Apple TV device. To this end, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple TV apps and games to see which are worthy of downloading, and also our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies.

We expect to see plenty more Apple deals as we approach the holiday season, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage in the run up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond.