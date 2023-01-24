Amazon just sliced the price of this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV to $288 before the Super Bowl

Looking for an epic Super Bowl TV deal? Amazon is coming out swinging with some big-screen TVs going for seriously small prices.

Right now the Hisense 50" A6 Series 4K TV is just $288 at Amazon. (Heads up, if you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the TV at Best Buy for $249.) Craving a bigger screen? The huge Hisense 75" A6 Series 4K TV is $608 at Amazon.

Hisense 50" A6 Series 4K TV: was $309 now $288 @ Amazon

The 2022 Hisense A6 Series 4K TV offers stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. If you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the TV for $249 at Best Buy.

Hisense 75" A6 Series 4K TV: was $679 now $608 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen? The 75" Hisense A6 Series TV is $608 at Amazon right now, a great price for a TV of this size. It's powered by Google TV and has Chromecast built in, along with gaming and sports modes. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10.

Hisense have made a name for itself making awesome budget TVs. If you're looking for an impressive 4K TV that won't break the bank, the Hisense A6 Series is an excellent choice.

The Hisense A6 Series runs on the Google TV operating system, meaning you'll have access to all the best streaming services. There's also support for Google Assistant voice controls and Chromecast, so you can stream content from your phone or tablet straight to the TV.

If you want to connect accessories, the 50-inch set has 3 HDMI ports while the 75-inch set has 4. There's also Bluetooth connectivity on board.

Amazon is offering the 50-inch and 75-inch TVs for $288 and $608 respectively. That's $1 cheaper than their prices at Best Buy. However, you might want to pick them up at Best Buy anyway: if you have a Best Buy TotalTech membership, you can get the 50" TV for $249. Additionally, both the TVs at Best Buy come with some freebies: you get a 3-month trial of Apple TV Plus and a 30-day trial of FuboTV.

Still looking for your perfect set? Stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage for the best sales.