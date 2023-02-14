Amazon is having a big Echo Dot sale right now and every model is discounted

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day deal for your beloved? Or just a great discount for yourself? Amazon is here to save the day with this sale on Echo Dot speakers.

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this device, but it’s still a decent discount on our best Alexa speaker .

If you’re on a tight budget, you can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab). If you need a gift today, you can also get these Echo Dot deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab) via in-store pickup.

Shop Echo Dot deals at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $15 slashed off its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.