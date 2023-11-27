Last chance! Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones hit lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

I've seen some big discounts on the best Cyber Monday headphone deals, but this $130 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones is one of the biggest around. If you're looking for a best value pair of noise-cancelers ideal for work commutes and travel, then this is the deal to go for.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are just $199 at Best Buy. That’s a best-ever 40% off the full retail price of $329.

This astonishing discount brings the ANC headphones down to their all-time low price — the lowest price previously was $229 in October's Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, according to the deals website CamelCamelCamel.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

$130 OFF! Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. This $130 saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price, making them a great value option if you're looking to quieten the noise around you for less. Make sure you snap them up before the offer ends.

Price check: sold out at Amazon | $199 @ Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort 45 may have been quietly superseded by the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones — to find the full list of differences check out our Bose QuietComfort headphones vs. QC45 face-off — but they're still available to buy and continue to rank among the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested. They block out sound in a way that only Bose headphones can and never compromise sound quality in the process.

We rank the Bose QuietComfort 45 as some of the best headphones you can buy, and for very good reason. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review the high-end active noise canceling really impressed. In fact, it's some of the best ANC we've experienced on any set of headphones. We also loved the surprisingly useful Bose Music App that can be downloaded for free. The QuietComfort 45 also packs the excellent sound quality that you'd expect from a Bose product.

Other positives worth noting include the highly comfortable fit and the quick connectivity. The one area where the QuietComfort 45 really surpasses its predecessor is battery life. On a single charge, the QuietComfort 45 can deliver 24 hours of listening with ANC enabled. That’s an increase of 4 hours compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And if you do run low on battery, a speedy 15-minute charge will give you three hours of use, which is very handy in a pinch.

The call quality could be better, and you can't turn off ANC to save even more battery life, but overall you'll be very happy with these headphones.

We thought the Bose QuietComfort 45 were a good deal at full retail price, so at 40% off in Cyber Monday sales, it's even easier to recommend a purchase.

For more savings, check out our round up of all the best Cyber Monday deals right now.