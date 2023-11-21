Adidas Black Friday sale live — 5 best deals to shop right now

We've finally reached the big week for Black Friday deals, and now is a great time to save money on Adidas running shoes, apparel and more.

Right now, one of the most popular sports brands in the world has slashed prices on men's and women's running gear, leisure wear and more, and that's before the official sales start on November 24. I've already scoured Amazon for some of my favorite deals, and I've found some bargains you won't want to miss.

Check out some of my favorite deals below, and keep an eye on this page as I update it with the latest sales as they drop ahead of Black Friday. For example, the Adidas Terrex X4 shoe is on sale for just $33 @ Amazon, which is 72% off right now.

5 best Adidas Black Friday deals

Adidas Terrex Ax4 shoe: was $120 now $33 @ Amazon

I wear this shoe during winter hikes and walking my dog in the countryside, and I love everything about it. Not only does the shoe look good, but it's incredibly waterproof, abrasion resistant, cuts below the ankle, and fits to size. I can wear these Adidas shoes for miles in comfort. You can save a staggering 72% right now.

Adidas Tiro23 league sweatpant: was $60 now $17 @ Amazon

The sweatpant comes in navy blue and has a regular fit, meaning not too tight or loose and perfect for casual wear or the gym. You can customize the fit using the elastic waist and drawstring but you've got plenty of sizing options to choose from in men's. At $17, these pants are a steal.

Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe: was $190 now $88 @ Amazon

Save 53% before Black Friday on the Ultraboost 23. The running shoe has insane energy return and boasts a foot-hugging prime knit upper paired with 30% lighter BOOST material to send you soaring during runs. At just $88, the Ultraboost is a must-buy this Black Friday.

Adidas Original's women's fleece jogger: was $60 now $36 @ Amazon

Save 38% on the Women's essential fleece joggers, which is the lowest price in 30 days. This deal applies to women's sizes and comes in a range of colorways from bright green to wonder white and lucid blue.

Adidas (women's) Powerreact training sports bra: was $45 now $11 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a medium-support all-purpose sports bra, we've found it for just $11 and a staggering 74% off before Black Friday. Made in collaboration with women and tested in-studio with athletes, the sports bra provides support for all bodies, training styles and sizes.

Looking for more deals on outerwear? We’re seeing plenty of them ahead of Black Friday this year, including Patagonia jackets up to 50% off and some of the best The North Face Black Friday deals here. Some of my favorite The North Face running jackets are a staggering 70% off before Black Friday in men's and women's, and you can save 25% off this TG-tested Columbia jacket, which I wore to hike the French Alps this year.