11 things to buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale starting at $16

By Jane McGuire
Whether you're gearing up for the winter, or you prefer spending as much time outdoors as possible, weather and temperature be damned, you might have been waiting for the Patagonia Cyber Monday sales to drop to upgrade your gear. 

The legendary outdoor brand Patagonia has a huge sale right now, and below, we've rounded up some of our go-to jackets, gilets, and puffers from the brand to shop this winter. Here on the Tom's Guide fitness desk, we love to save you time scrolling, so will be updating this page as new Cyber Monday deals drop.

Act fast, it's difficult to say how long these deals will still be in stock! 

11 things to buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

$98 is an absolute steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all autumn long. It’s just that comfy. 

Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket (women’s): was $269 now  $133 @ Patagonia

The Patagonia Storm Racer is an ultra-lightweight, fully waterproof jacket intended for runners and hikers needing rain protection in a pinch. It features an adjustable hood and a double-zipper design for keeping the wet out. Despite three layers of weatherproofing, the jacket weighs just 6 ounces and takes up very little space when packed away. It also looks pretty fresh in teal. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest: was $189 now $88 @ REI

For those who prefer to go sleeveless, this Nano Puff vest is super lightweight, while still keeping you warm as the temperature drops. It's made from the brand's compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort — and it can be layered under a shell or worn alone. For $88, this is a bargain worth shopping.

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket: was $279 now $166 @ REI

Need a jacket that'll really keep the weather out? The men's Patagonia Granite Crest jacket has a high-performance design and a 3-layer waterproof barrier to keep the elements out. It's hip-length, and has watertight 2-way zippers provide ventilation when needed. Plus, it has over $100 off right now in the Cyber Monday sale.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $31 @ REI

This lightweight jacket folds away into the smallest little pouch to chuck in your pocket or pack when you're not using it. When you are, the weather-resistant and featherweight ripstop nylon blocks wind, and withstands abrasion. For $31, it's an absolute steal! 

Women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket: was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

When it comes to fashionable fleeces, $73 is an amazing price for Patagonia's soft and stylish women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket. This one works well as either a mid-layer under a weather-resistant shell or on its own when the sun is shining. You get three zippered pockets, two at the waist and one at the chest, and plenty of warmth from this 15-ounce fleece.

Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee: was $45 now $26 @ Patagonia

It's not all jackets and waterproofs in the sale this year! This iconic t-shirt has Patagonia's logo on a pocket on the front, and a larger graphic on the back to really showcase your love of the mountains. For $26, this is a great stocking filler. 

Synchilla Fleece Anorak: was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

This fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester fleece. It has a roomier fit than other items, so if you prefer a tighter-fitting fleece to wear as a layer, we'd recommend sizing down. Save 51% right now in the Cyber Monday sale! You can shop the women's sizes here.

Funhoggers Cotton Anorak Pullover: was $149 now $103 @ Patagonia

This unisex lightweight pullover is designed for all seasons in a seriously-cool, retro print. It has a drawcord hem and a drawcord hood to keep the weather out when it rains, and a flap pocket on the front for all your essentials. Save 30% today. 

Baby Pita Pocket Mittens: was $35 now $16 @ Patagonia

Can we take a minute to dwell on the tiniest, cutest, Patagonia mittens we've ever seen? Not just adorable, these fleece mittens are soft against the skin, and have ribbed cuffs to make getting them on and off little hands that bit easier. If only they made them in adult sizes...

Baby Hi-Loft Down Sweater Hoody: was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

Looking to keep your little one warm this winter? This is Patagonia's warmest kid's coat - It layers easily and has an insulated hoody and soft, smocked internal elastic at the cuffs to keep out drafts. Still available in four different colors, with 51% off this Cyber Monday.

Fitness editor

Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 