Huge Adidas sale after Prime Day — 15 deals on running shoes and apparel I’d shop from $8
These are the best Adidas deals available after Prime Day
We’re just off the back of Prime Day, but some of the best sales have stuck around. For example, you can still score a bunch of great savings on Adidas apparel right now.
Amazon is offering Adidas deals from $8 after Prime Day. For starters, I recommend picking up the Adidas Ultraboost Light on sale from $56 at Amazon. We love these running shoes for their super comfortable, sock-like fit.
You can also grab the super-cheap Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts on sale from $8 at Amazon.
Note that prices will vary based on your choices of size and color. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the best Prime Day deals you can still get.
Quick Links
- shop all Adidas deals at Amazon
- Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts (Men's): was $10 now from $8
- Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10
- Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $11
- Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now from $14
- Microfiber 3-Pack Boxer Brief (Men's): was $35 now from $15
- Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's): was $25 now from $15
- Break Start Sneaker (Unisex): was $70 now from $18
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $19
- Eclyptix 2000 Sneaker (Men's): was $41 now from $32
- Cloudfoam Comfy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $35
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $56
Sneakers/shoes
These Adidas sneakers have seen massive discounts in certain sizes and colors. With a sporty look and comfy cushioning, they're great for casual wear. And you're bound to find a favorite with 22 color options to choose from on Amazon.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These Adidas sneakers are inspired by 2000s fashion, but are packed with cushy comfort. They feature a breathable mesh upper and a soft Cloudfoam midsole to keep your steps light.
Like their name suggests, these Adidas sneakers feature Cloudfoam cushioning that makes them extremely comfy! They look great to boot, with a simple design and color contrasting sole.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.
Apparel
Whether you're on the basketball court or out on the town, these Adidas shorts are super comfortable. They're breathable, move with you and wick sweat off your body. That makes them great for both workouts and casual wear.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.
These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
These Adidas Optime leggings have a bold and iconic look. With Adidas' three-stripes running down the side, they look super cool. But they're also soft, supportive and wick sweat off your body to keep you cool and dry.
Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)
Accessories
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
The foundation of all your clothes is your underwear. Starting with a comfy pair of boxer briefs will make everything you wear feel better. This 3-pack from Adidas is heavily discounted, giving you comfort and breathability at a lower price per pair.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.