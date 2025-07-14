Huge Adidas sale after Prime Day — 15 deals on running shoes and apparel I’d shop from $8

We’re just off the back of Prime Day, but some of the best sales have stuck around. For example, you can still score a bunch of great savings on Adidas apparel right now.

Amazon is offering Adidas deals from $8 after Prime Day. For starters, I recommend picking up the Adidas Ultraboost Light on sale from $56 at Amazon. We love these running shoes for their super comfortable, sock-like fit.

You can also grab the super-cheap Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts on sale from $8 at Amazon.

Note that prices will vary based on your choices of size and color. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the best Prime Day deals you can still get.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Break Start Sneaker (Unisex): was $70 now $18 at Amazon These Adidas sneakers have seen massive discounts in certain sizes and colors. With a sporty look and comfy cushioning, they're great for casual wear. And you're bound to find a favorite with 22 color options to choose from on Amazon.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe (Men's): was $180 now $109 at Amazon If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.

Apparel

Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now $30 at Amazon Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

Accessories

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now $14 at Amazon If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.