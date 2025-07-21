Massive Adidas sale live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel

Amazon’s Adidas sale continues with some of the best deals of the year so far

Adidas Adios Pro 3 running shoes
Still haven’t gotten your fill of Adidas apparel? Amazon’s Adidas sale has deals from $8 right now and it’s the perfect chance to snap up some apparel to complete your summer wardrobe.

Whether you’re hitting the beach or heading for a run outdoors, there are a ton of deals you don’t want to miss.

For starters, the Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $56 at Amazon. These are some of our favorite running shoes from Adidas because of their sock-like comfort!

You can also stock up and save on essentials, like this Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-pack on sale from $14 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. To see more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the Lego deals I’d shop from $7 in Amazon’s sale.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $19 at Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Adidas Jogit Running Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Jogit Running Sneaker (Women's): was $32 now $27 at Amazon

These affordable running sneakers from Adidas are a great addition to your kit bag. They're lightweight thanks to their mesh upper and Adidas LIGHTMOTION cushioning, which gives your feet extra support. As a bonus, they're also partially made with recycled materials.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers (Women's)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers (Women's): was $75 now $29 at Amazon

Massive savings are still available on the popular Cloudfoam Pure sneakers after Prime Day. The flexible upper and cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner makes this shoe perfect for workouts or daily wear.

Adidas Cloudfoam Comfy Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Cloudfoam Comfy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now $36 at Amazon

Like their name suggests, these Adidas sneakers feature Cloudfoam cushioning that makes them extremely comfy! They look great to boot, with a simple design and color contrasting sole.

Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoe (Men's)
Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $89 now $43 at Amazon

The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $56 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

Adidas Ultrarun 5 Trail Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultrarun 5 Trail Sneaker (Men's): was $85 now $69 at Amazon

These Adidas trail sneakers can take on tough ground! They're equipped with Bounce cushioning to propel you forwards, and they're also water-resistant with mudguards on board. They're some of my favorite trail sneakers looks-wise, too.

Adidas Supernova Ease Running Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Supernova Ease Running Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now $75 at Amazon

The Adidas Supernova Ease have a super clean look, and are packed with tech to help you run at your best. They have a Dreamstrike EVA midsole to cushion your feet and a flexible, lightweight mesh upper.

Apparel

Adidas Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts (Men's)
Adidas Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts (Men's): was $10 now $8 at Amazon

Whether you're on the basketball court or out on the town, these Adidas shorts are super comfortable. They're breathable, move with you and wick sweat off your body. That makes them great for both workouts and casual wear.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's)
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now $11 at Amazon

These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's)
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now $14 at Amazon

If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.

Adidas Essentials Small Logo Feel Cozy Sweatshirt (Women's)
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Feel Cozy Sweatshirt (Women's): was $45 now $17 at Amazon

It's always a good idea to keep an extra layer handy if the weather turns. This Adidas Feel Cozy Sweatshirt is aptly named for its comfortable, roomy fit and soft lining. There are plenty of nice color options to choose from, too.

Adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Open Hem Track Pants (Men's)
Adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Open Hem Track Pants (Men's): was $45 now $17 at Amazon

These track pants have an open hem and a regular fit, making them great on the track or just out and about. They're available in several different colors, all with Adidas' three-stripes design for a pop of contrast at the side.

Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now $27 at Amazon

Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

Adidas Ultimate365 Solid Sleeveless Polo Shirt (Women's)
Adidas Ultimate365 Solid Sleeveless Polo Shirt (Women's): was $55 now $41 at Amazon

This Adidas sleeveless polo shirt is designed for use on the golf course, but it's cute and sporty look has me convinced it'd be great for everyday wear too. It's breathable, wicks sweat and has vents to keep you cool, with four buttons and an Adidas logo to add a pop of color.

Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's)
Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $130 now $43 at Amazon

This Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie is great for those unexpected showers, since it's water-repellent and will keep you dry in light rain. You can wear it as-is or layer it over a sweater in colder weather.

