Act fast! The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are $80 off at Amazon right now

Shopping around for headphone deals? The Sony WF-1000XM4 are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, and they're seriously worth considering, especially now that they're on sale.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are $198 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, $80 off their usual price. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for them (they've been $20 cheaper before), but this is still an excellent discount on some of the best earbuds you can buy.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $198 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless earbuds are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds out there. With a charging case that can hold up to 36 hours of playback, a slick design, and Alexa integration, the Sony WF-1000XM4 make an excellent AirPods Pro alternative.

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we were seriously impressed by these earbuds. They offer exceptional sound quality, strong ANC and responsive touch controls.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 put out immersive, balanced sound with 360 Reality Audio support. Multipoint Bluetooth support allows you to connect the buds to two devices at the same time. And you also get 8 hours of battery life with ANC on, or up to 35 hours total with the charging case.

If you've been thinking about picking up the AirPods Pro 2, I urge you to consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds first. We rank Sony's buds higher on our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for their stronger ANC, higher quality sound and longer battery life. Yes, AirPods Pro 2 pair quickly with Apple devices, but the Sony WF-1000XM4s will be the practical choice for many. If you want more info, check out our AirPods Pro 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM4 face-off.

No earbuds are perfect, and our biggest issue with these buds is their subpar call quality. When we tested them, the Sony WF-1000XM4s picked up a lot of background noise during calls, which made communication difficult. If you're planning to take a lot of calls, opt for some of the best headphones for voice and video calls instead.

I highly recommend the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, especially now they've fallen to this price. However, if you're still looking for your perfect earbuds, stay tuned to our headphone deals coverage.