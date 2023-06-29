Act fast! Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Everyone likes getting free stuff, right? While it's rare to find deals on the best music streaming services, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering a 4 month free trial of the service in the run up to Prime Day 2023, which is music to my ears.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering 4 months free to Amazon Music Unlimited to eligible subscribers. The offer is open to its Individual Plan and only to customers who haven't previously participated in a trial of the music service. But you'll need to act quick, as to get access to its 100 million songs for free you must sign up before July 13, 2023.

The deal is replicated in the U.K., meaning our British readers can also take advantage of this offer.

Amazon Music Unlimited: get 4 months free

This Amazon Music Unlimited offer gives subscribers 4 free months of access to its library of over 100 million songs. The trial saves customers up to $44 on the first 4 months, and will automatically continue at $10.99 per month ($8.99 for Prime members) thereafter. Cancel anytime.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Operating as a separate Amazon streaming tier from its Amazon Music service, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a very strong 100 million songs in its library with access to CD-quality streams and higher for an extra fee, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio content. You'll get full hands-free control via Alexa, as well as access to playlist and stations; although the service is less focused on curated content than some of its rivals.

Amazon Prime members now have access to Amazon Music Unlimited library in shuffle mode, bringing its full catalog at no additional cost to their membership. The only catch is that you'll need to pay more to get to "All-Access" on-demand streaming that isn't stuck on shuffle-mode, making this offer a great way to trial unrestricted playback and additional features. Just remember to cancel before the 4 month trial is up to avoid paying the full monthly fee.

During our Amazon Music Unlimited review we mentioned that the sound delivery from its CD-quality content via the desktop app was glitch-free. Although not as slick in terms of its user interface as main rivals including Apple Music and Spotify, the service is still competitive and this 4 month trial is a great way to explore and listen for free. Just remember to sign up before July 13 to take advantage of this great offer.