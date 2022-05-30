Hurry! Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV now half price for Memorial Day sale

If you've been waiting until Memorial Day sales to seek out the best TV deals, then this one really is worth the wait. This big-screen TV is half price at Amazon and one of the best Memorial Day 65-inch, 4K TV discounts we've seen so far.

The Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K Fire TV is on sale for a record low price at $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a massive 50% discount on its MRSP, and represents one of the best Memorial Day TV sales we've found so far.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65" M550 Fire TV: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for a 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba. On sale at Amazon with 50% off, this feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Launched earlier this month, Toshiba's 55-inch M550 is already gaining traction as one of the best TVs under $500 thanks to its native 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support and built-in Amazon Fire TV smart platform with Alexa.

Specs include 4K resolution — four times that of 1080p HD TVs — and supports high dynamic range content (HDR) for brighter whites, darker blacks and more saturated colors. As an LED-LCD TV, the M550 uses a full array local dimming backlight to allow contrast to appear more uniform without as much haloing or splotchy patches of grey in the background.

The refresh rate is a native 120Hz panel — something that’s almost unheard of in the under-$500 TV range, which means twice the refresh rate of most TVs for more natural-looking images, and will please PS5 or Xbox Series X owners.

One of the other great features of the M550 is that it comes with the Fire TV smart platform, with streaming service support including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video.

Our TV editor said of the Toshiba 55inch TV: "If I were in the market for the best 65-inch TV that's under $500, this is the one I would buy based on specs alone."

Make sure you check out our Memorial Day sales live blog for all the biggest savings on TVs, appliances, laptops and more.