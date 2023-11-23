Save over 50% on ski clothing this Black Friday with huge discounts on The North Face and Patagonia

If you plan to hit the slopes any time soon, you can save big during Black Friday on leading brands. The North Face, Patagonia and Columbia are legends in the outdoor clothing industry, and right now we're seeing incredible Black Friday deals available online.

Specifically, The North Face Freedom Bib pant (women’s) is now $98 @ REI, which is 50% off this Black Friday, while Columbia's Bugaboo Omni-Heat snow pant has dropped from $120 to just $89 @ REI.

To hit the mountains in comfort, you'll need to think about insulation, mobility, and waterproofing. Breathable, high-quality materials are also a must, so think about what each brand can offer before you hit buy. But hurry, we can't guarantee these Black Friday deals will last long!

The North Face ski REI deals

The North Face Freedom Bib pant (women’s): was $199 now $98 @ REI

Prepare for ski season with the bib pant now 50% off during Black Friday. The pants come in a range of colors to choose from and use clever closures and waterproof, breathable DryVent fabric for heading out into the cold.

The North Face reversible insulated jacket: was $120 now $83 @ REI

Save 30% on the insulated jacket this Black Friday. The North Face Reversible Mossbud Swirl jacket features a high-pile fleece on one side and quilted taffeta on the other. And the Heatseeker™ Eco insulation keeps you dry and warm when hitting the mountains.

The North Face Freedom snow pants: was $200 now $139 @ REI

The North Face has discounted the top rated ski pants to help you dial up days on the slopes. The Freedom all-mountain snow pants are made with DryVent fabric for comfort, warmth and free movement.

The North Face Insulated Hoodie (women’s): was $230 now $160 @ REI

The women’s version of the insulated hoodie offers plenty of sizes to choose from, but the color options are limited. Stay warm on the mountains with a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer.

Columbia ski REI deals

Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket (men's): was $210 now $157 @ REI

Suitable for all winter long, the Columbia Bugaboo II jacket features a waterproof shell with a zip-in, Omni-Heat fleece liner. The Omni-Heat thermal reflective tech on the fleece liner regulates your temperature with tiny dots that reflect and retain your body heat.

Columbia Bugaboo Omni-Heat snow pant (women's): was $120 now $89 @ REI

Hit the fresh powder with the comfort of plus-size Columbia Bugaboo Omni-Heat snow pants. The thermal-reflective lining and synthetic insulation will keep you snug during the winter months on the mountains.

Columbia Minx Mid III Snow Boots (women's): was $140 now $104 @ REI

The Columbia Minx Mid III women's boots are superbly waterproof and protective using Omni-Tech breathable membrane booties that are seam sealed and Omni-Heat reflective lining to retain heat. With 200g of insulation, what's not to love?

Patagonia ski REI deals

Patagonia Insulated Powder town pants: was $269 now $188 @ REI

The Patagonia Insulated town pant are breathable, waterproof and windproof to help keep you warm without hindering movement. Features a 2-layer polyester shell that's PFC-free.

Patagonia Capilene midweight long underwear top: was $89 now $66 @ REI

The super lightweight and durable Patagonia zip-neck underwear top uses quick-drying Polartec Power Grid fabric for easy layering. Keeps you dry and comfortable when you're tackling the slopes.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X jacket (women's): was $229 now $171 @ REI

Save on the Patagonia Retro-X jacket during Black Friday. The model comes in garden green/ snow pine (great name), and remains a firm fan favorite. Features a windproof barrier and polyester fleece exterior with a moisture-wicking, brushed-polyester mesh lining.