5 signs you should buy a hybrid mattress and not a memory foam bed in Cyber Monday sales

There are some great Cyber Monday mattress deals happening right now, but it can be a minefield deciding which mattress will best suit and your sleeping style. Many of our best mattress options are hybrids (made of coils or springs and memory foam), and these popular mattresses suit a wide range of sleepers.

If you’ve been struggling to choose between a hybrid or memory foam mattress, here we pinpoint five specific signs that your dream bed is actually a hybrid. That’s not to say, obviously, that memory foam mattresses aren’t great for lots of people. But the best hybrid mattresses are excellent all-rounders and if you’re in the market for one at a reduced price, today is the day to take advantage of some fantastic holiday deals.

Here are the five signs you should buy a hybrid mattress and not a memory foam bed in the Cyber Monday sales. Plus, we round-up today's top three deals on highly rated hybrids...

1. You sleep hot at night

Hybrid mattresses are made from a combination of foams and springs. The springs are invaluable when it comes to temperature regulation, with their open coils helping to promote airflow through the mattress. This, in turn, helps to keep the foams cool. Most hybrid mattresses use individually wrapped pocketed coils, and these allow for plenty of space between each coil to improve breathability.

In addition, many hybrid mattresses also use cooling elements in their foam layers such as gel or copper infused foam, along with cooling covers that help to wick away moisture and keep sleepers cool at night. Because there’s more bounce in a hybrid mattress, you won’t sink as far into it as you would with a memory foam alternative, and this of course also helps to regulate temperature.

2. You hate mattresses that hug your body

Memory foam mattresses offer a very particular feel to sleepers, with a distinctive ‘hug’ around the body. For some people, particularly side sleepers, this is bliss, with the contouring providing deep pressure relief around the shoulders and hips. But many people absolutely hate the feeling, which can make sleepers feel trapped and swallowed up by the mattress.

If you’re in the later camp, a hybrid mattress is going to be a far better choice. Although hybrid mattresses often contain some memory foam, the feel of this is usually negated by the firmer layer of springs underneath.

This means you’ll get some gentle contouring around your pressure points but won’t feel like you’re sinking into the mattress. We’d recommend looking for a medium firm hybrid mattress as anything softer might still have too much sinkage for your sleeping style.

3. You love a responsive bed with a little bounce

Hybrid mattresses have a coil support core that adds bounce to the mattress. This makes it easier to move around on the mattress and change positions throughout the night – ideal for combination sleepers. If you grew up sleeping on an innerspring bed, you’ll be used to the responsiveness provided by springs.

Of course, the advantage of hybrid mattresses is that they have layers of foam above the springs to provide greater pressure relief. This combination also means that a hybrid mattress can respond quickly where it needs to, making sure particular areas of the body are well supported.

4. You need a bed that’s easy to get in and out of

Coils provide a strong support core in a hybrid mattress, meaning perimeter sinkage is limited. This means that when you sit down on the bed, you won’t feel like you’re going to slide onto the floor.

In fact, many hybrid mattresses have reinforced coils around their edges to provide even greater stability. As well as making the mattress a safer place to sit, good edge support also allows sleepers to spread out and use the full width of the mattress. This means you’ll have a wider area of sleep space available.

5. You don’t know what type of mattress you need

It’s very common to move about during the night, changing position. Many of us will start on our back and wake up in the morning sleeping on our side, for example. Hybrid mattresses are ideal for combination sleepers as the coils make it easy to change position.

Memory foam, in comparison, can make it very difficult to switch position and in the effort of doing so, may wake a sleeper up. A hybrid is also a great choice for a sleeper who isn’t sure what mattress they’ll like as it has a little bit of everything – support and bounce from the coils combined with cushioning comfort from the foam.

Top 3 hybrid mattresses to buy in the Cyber Monday sales

DreamCloud Hybrid: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

Made from a combination of memory foam, foams and individually wrapped coils, the DreamCloud mattress is a fantastic all-rounder that’s particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers due to its firmer feel. With plenty of support and pressure relief, this is also a great mattress to consider if you suffer with back pain. Some side sleepers might find it a little too firm. With great temperature regulation and a surprisingly affordable price, the mattress also comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a customizable luxury innerspring mattress available in three firmness ratings (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm and two height options (11.5” and 14.5”). This means you can pick a mattress to suit your sleeping style, with the Plush Soft being ideal for side sleepers, the Luxury Firm being a great all-rounder and the Firm best suited to stomach and heavier sleepers. Pressure relief is second to none on the Saatva and it sleeps cool to keep you comfortable at night. There’s also free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more information.