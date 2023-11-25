5 big reasons to get the 99-cent Hulu Black Friday deal right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services out there and it has an incredible Black Friday streaming deal . Right now, you can get Hulu for just 99-cents a month for an entire year for a limited time. You can even add Disney Plus to Hulu for just $2 more .

That’s 12 months of streaming TV shows and movies for as little as $12 — an unbelievable deal. I’m sure many of you stopped reading and signed up right now.

But in case you still need convincing, I have five big reasons you should take advantage of Hulu’s amazing offer, and they’re all TV shows you can stream right now. Every one of these is a must-watch TV show and most of these are ongoing series, though I had to add one all-time great to the list. So if you still need a reason to get 12 months of Hulu for just $12 — here are five big ones.

Hulu: was $7.99 now 99 cents per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month but you can get it right now for less than a dollar. This promotional rate lasts an entire year and you can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months.

The Bear

The Bear is easily one of the best TV shows to come out in the past few years. Honestly, the trailer for the show was better than a fair amount of full seasons of TV. It’s hilarious, it’s soul-crushing, it’s aspirational and it’s nerve-wracking. Basically, if you want a show to put you through a full range of emotions while still leaving you feeling glad you watched it at the end then The Bear is for you.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy Berzatto, The Bear is about Carmy’s return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his late brother’s restaurant. He arrives to find his cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) running the place and not doing the best job. So Carmy tries to bring his Michelin-star-level training to the dive sandwich shop and chaos ensues. I recommend this series to anyone who asks me what to watch and I have yet to hear a single bad review.

Genre: Comedy-drama

Seasons: 2 (18 episodes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch now on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Aside from The Bear, Only Murders in the Building may be Hulu’s best original TV show — and that’s no easy task. But when you consider that the show is driven by the comedic genius Steve Martin and his on-screen chemistry with Martin Short, maybe it’s not a surprise at all that this show is so beloved. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of your family members brought it up this Thanksgiving.

Starring Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, a former crime drama actor, Short as Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director and Selena Gomez as Mabel More, a young actor living alone, the show’s first season focuses on the death of one of their neighbors and their investigation of his mysterious demise. I won’t spoil anything beyond that except to say that watching, Martin, Short and Gomez on screen together is worth 99 cents at least.

Genre: Comedic mystery thriller

Seasons: 3 (30 episodes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch now on Hulu

A Murder at the End of the World

A Murder at the End of the World is the newest show on this list — it’s currently just three episodes into its eight-episode run. But it’s already captured my attention after just the first episode. Starring Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, the limited series event is a murder mystery whodunit but with a fairly dark tone. There are even pure horror elements in brief moments of the first episode.

In the show, Hart is a young crime-solving genius who is has made a name for solving the cases that have been abandoned by law enforcement. She’s also a fairly decent tech whiz. This seemingly earns her an invitation to tech mogul Andy Ronson’s (Clive Owen) retreat at an Icelandic hotel. However, as the first episode goes along, you start to wonder if Andy is, in fact, the one who brought her here. If you love a thriller, this ongoing series is worth watching right now, especially with Hulu just 99 cents a month.

Genre: Crime thriller

Episodes: 3 (ongoing limited series)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Watch now on Hulu

Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 has already been greenlit so there’s never been a better time to start catching up on the first two seasons. Especially since season 3 is coming in Spring 2024 instead of the fall. This sports documentary has absolutely taken the world by storm and has made Wrexham — a football (soccer) club from a small city in Wales — an international brand overnight.

While this is a documentary, there are a few familiar Hollywood names. That’s because Wrexham is now owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. But I wouldn’t call them the stars of the show even if that’s how they’re listed on the call sheet. That honor belongs to the people that make up the club and the town that loves it. It’s their stories and their love of this football team that make some episodes of Welcome to Wrexham some of the most emotionally moving episodes of TV you can watch right now.

Genre: Sports documentary

Seasons: 2 (33 episodes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch now on Hulu

Justified

The last episode of Justified aired over eight years ago, but it’s never too late to watch one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Especially since once you’re done you can watch Justified: City Primeval — the limited series sequel that aired earlier this year — once you’re done.

But for now, let’s stick to the original. Starring Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, Justified is a Western procedural crime drama that follows Raylan back to his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. Once there, he needs to put away bad guys and exercise some demons from his past, all of which make for some incredible television. Olyphant is incredible, as is Walton Goggins as Kentucky outlaw Boyd Crowder. There are some truly incredible performances in this show and it's my top recommendation if you want a finished series on Hulu to binge.