21 best Prime Day deals under $50 — Fire TV Stick, Ring video doorbell and more

Prime Day day 2 is here, and Amazon is still rolling out big Prime Day deals across a ton of categories. With inflation being what it is, shoppers are looking to save us much as possible. In fact, a survey by RetailMeNot says Prime Day shoppers only want to spend $250 on average, down from $388 in 2022.

I've been covering Prime Day deals since the very first shopping event in 2015, so I wanted to help you by selecting the best sales under $50.

Right now you can snag all sorts of Amazon devices for very low prices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $24, which is over 50% off. But there's plenty of other brands starting early. We also found a 3-in-1 wireless Apple charger for $36, a 256GB microSD card for $19, a Ring camera for $29 and more. Here's the best Prime Day deals under $50 so far.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever: Amazon's most-affordable Alexa speaker is easier to buy than ever before, thanks to this sale. In our Echo Pop review , we said it sounds great for a speaker of its size. This Echo also enables smart home device operation and the ability to set timers, but don't expect the temperature and motion sensors found in the Echo Dot.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Blink Mini: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

Yes, you can even get a security camera for under $25 — if that isn't the Prime Day dream, I don't know what is. This 50% off discount nets you a basic security camera for tracking what happens inside your own home. It records in delivers 1080p video, features two-way talk and night vision — all in a small package. Read our Blink Mini review to see if this is right for your needs.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb: was $64 now $22 @ Amazon

Everybody's gotta start somewhere, and this Alexa smart home starter kit is the right place for many. You get your choice of Echo Dot color (white, black and dark blue), plus a Sengled Bluetooth color bulb you can control with the speaker. Check out our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review to read about its good sound for its small size and built-in Eero

TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

Larger houses need all the Wi-Fi help they can get, so this sale on TP-Link's tiny Wi-Fi extender is definitely one to take advantage of. This 49% off deal expands Wi-Fi by 1,200 square feet, helping you erase any dead zones in your home. Especially useful for streamers whose TVs are far from their routers. Plus, its built-in Ethernet port helps you add wired-only devices to wireless networks.

Lseyyox 3-in-1 wireless charger: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want to be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once, the Lseyyox Charging Station for multiple Apple devices will make your life easier. The magnetic charging station supports iPhone 12 and above, you get 18W of power, and the whole design folds up for easy travel. Right now you can save a whopping 48%, which is a great deal.

Blink Outdoor (3rd gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget outdoor security camera is currently 50% off in this early Prime Day deal. The camera runs on two AA batteries that will last for up to two years, and you get very good 1080p video for the price, as we found out in our Blink Outdoor review. You will need a Blink subscription ($3/month) if you want to use all of the camera's features, but otherwise, this is a great option for a cheap security camera.

Self-Gripping Cable Ties by Wrap-It Storage (50 pack): was $12, now $9 @ Amazon

You may be confused as to why I'm bringing velcro ties into this conversation, but I absolutely love these things. After a friend shamed me for my lack of cord management, it was Wrap-It's cable ties that helped me rein in my entertainment center. These ties also make it easier to store cables when you're not using them, so you don't have a giant knot of them. Oh, and this is their lowest price ever, because sales never happen. Once you start using them to tidy, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! I know, this is the most predicable Prime Day deal ever. However, if you're going to buy a new Echo speaker this Prime Day — the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is the one you should get. Here's why. First, this is the cheapest it's ever been. (The previous low was $34). Secondly, we named it the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. The addition of the LED clock display makes a real difference and we also like the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

If you want Ring's cheapest video doorbell, this is the only deal you should look for. That's because the Ring Video Doorbell Wired doesn't work with any preexisting chimes you may have in your house, so you'll need to buy a Ring Chime if you get this doorbell. This Prime Day deal essentially gives you the Chime for free.

Donner DoBuds One: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

You don't need to spring for AirPods to get a solid pair of wireless earbuds. In our Donner DoBuds One review, we said they give you "AirPods styling and effective active noise cancellation for less." We also live the balanced sound, sweat and water resistance and strong 6.5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. The charging case gives you up to 32 hours of juice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

We named the previous-gen Echo Show 5 one of the best smart displays you can buy. We've yet to review the new model, but Amazon claims it has 2x better bass and cleaner sound than its predecessor. There's also an extra built-in mic for improved Alexa responsiveness and a faster CPU. It also sports a 5.5-inch and built-in camera. This is the first time this 2023 smart display is on sale.

Tribit StormBox Micro: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Tribit StormBox Micro is such a good bargain that it makes our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers. And right now it's even cheaper for Prime Day with 17% off the regular price. As you'll see in our Tribit StormBox Micro review, we like the small and lightweight design, the punchy bass and water resistance. Plus it's easy to mount this speaker to a bike or attach it to a backpack.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Get more storage for your compatible phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch of digital camera with this deal that's 55% off. This Samsung EVO Select microSD card offers 256GB of storage and comes with a full-size SD Card adapter to make it easier to transfer files to laptops with that slot. The card delivers speeds up to 130MB/sec and is highly durable.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away and just get more peace of mind with the Ring Indoor Cam 2nd gen. This security camera captures footage in crisp 1080p resolution and also offers color night vision, and it can give you real-time alerts if the Ring detects movement. Other features include two-way talk support and a manual privacy cover.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a top-tier Switch exclusive and one of the console's most overlooked gems.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69 now $46 @ Amazon

The Smart Air Quality Monitor alerts you when indoor air quality is bad. The device can keep tabs on five factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. It alerts you via its color-coded LEDs or via the Alexa app. You can even have your Echo/Alexa devices notify you when air quality is bad. It's just $6 shy of its all-time price low.

Deathloop: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. This compelling roguelike shooter earned our Game of the Year award in 2021 and remains just as excellent to this day.