I reach for these budget headphones more than my Sony ones — and they're 30% off in this final Prime Day deal

As much as I love the skull-rattling bass of my Sony ULT Wear wireless headphones, they're too chunky for my tastes to wear out and about. When I need a pair of bass-heavy cans to throw on while I'm running errands or hitting the gym, more often than not, I end up reaching for a slimmer pair that's a fraction of the price (to my wallet's dismay): the JBL Tune 510BT. And right now, you can get them for 30% off in this killer last-minute Prime Day deal.

Amazon has the JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones marked down to $27 this Prime Day, the lowest price we've seen yet. But you'll want to act fast, because Amazon's big sales shindig wraps up at midnight tonight, so you don't have long to add these last-minute Prime Day deals to your cart.

JBL's headphones are some of the most popular on the market, but you don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy their signature sound. While the JBL Tune 510BT may not make our ranking of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones out there, there's still plenty to celebrate — especially at this price point. Their bassy sound, long battery life, and comfortable fit make them a total steal for under $30.

These on-the-ear headphones might not be the most high-end option on the market, but you'd be hard pressed to find a better-sounding pair for the price. And they don't skimp on the bass, which is the biggest selling point for me.

That's because just as with the company's more expensive cans, the JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature JBL's signature Pure Bass sound technology, which brings a warm, rich tone that enhances your music without overpowering it. The bass is punchy, the mids are well-defined, and overall, the sound quality offers impressive value for the price. They’re also reliable for taking calls, which I've been able to hear clearly even over the hustle and bustle of a subway station.

The fit is the other standout quality that keeps me reaching for these over my other pairs. With the Sony Ult Wears, the thick cushioning of the ear cups traps a ton of heat that, particularly in the warmer months, makes me feel stuck in a furnace of my own making. With the JBL Tunes, the ear cups have just the right amount of cushioning for long listening sessions, and the lightweight, foldable design is breathable enough to feel comfortable even on summer days. That also helps them take up significantly less space in my backpack or carry-on, another win.

If you're looking for a solid pair of everyday headphones that won't break the bank, these JBL Tune headphones are a great deal you won't want to miss.