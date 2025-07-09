Rock out without selling out — My favorite Bluetooth speaker just got its price shredded for Prime Day

It's day 2 of Amazon's sales event, and so far, the Prime Day deals on audio gear are proving pretty metal. My favorite so far has to be this one right here: the devilishly handsome Fender x Teufel Rockster Cross Bluetooth speaker is just $149 at Amazon.

That's $30 off its typical Amazon price, and a huge $100 off its MSRP (and what it cost when I tested this speaker late last year). A charming price for a speaker that's cooler than a polar bear's backside.

I smell a bargain... or is it the whiff of last night's cigarettes and alcohol? No, it's definitely a bargain — yesterday was Tuesday, and I went to bed at 10. Anyway...

There's no doubt in my mind: this has to be the best Bluetooth speaker out there in the looks department. From the angular lines — just like the chiseled jaw of a marginally emaciated frontman — the amplifier-inspired metal front mesh, the Fender-branded, guitar-style shoulder strap, this thing will steal your girlfriend, and you'll still ask for a selfie with it.

It isn't just a looker, though. This lead singer has the pipes to back up his styling. I tested the Rockster Cross in late 2024 for review, and awarded it four stars — that kind of award isn't given purely on aesthetics.

This isn't the highest-fidelity audio device you'll hear, with some muddiness in the soundscape. But come on, it's a Bluetooth speaker, and an alternative one at that. It's designed to be loud, and it is.

(Image credit: Future Photo Studios)

The Rockster Cross is also bassy, at least enough for my liking. It struggled a little at super loud volumes on the bassiest of tracks, but for most tracks, it is absolutely fine.

I also love how tough the speaker is, like an ageing rocker that just won't quit. I dropped it onto hard concrete and it came out fine thanks to its tough, rubberized exterior. It's also IPX5 rated, so it can sit outside in the rain.

Finally, the Rockster Cross doubles up as a power bank. I've taken it camping twice now, and it's super useful to be able to play music and charge my phone while sitting around the campfire.

As I mentioned earlier, this speaker's MSRP was a whopping $249 when it launched, so this deal price represents $100 off that. However, it's been sitting at $179 for a few months, so this is around $30. Regardless, $149 is the lowest price this speaker has ever been, so now is a better time than ever to buy it.