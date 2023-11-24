15 best Black Friday deals still available — $2.99 Disney Plus + Hulu, 65-inch TCL TV for $398 and more

Black Friday is technically almost over but the Black Friday deals are still going strong. We've been helping people all day find the best sales for their money along with other sites in the Future family. Based on our research, these are the deals that are resonating most with shoppers most so far — and as of now they're all still on sale.

The Black Friday sales categories that are popping right now include streaming deals, laptops, TVs, phones and headphones. And there's plenty of great discounts available before Cyber Monday kicks in. Here are the 15 best Black Friday deals you can still get.

Black Friday TV Deals 📺

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Black Friday savings look like.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Black Friday Streaming Deals 🍿

Hulu: was $7.99 now 99 cents per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month but you can get it right now for less than a dollar. This promotional rate lasts an entire year and you can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best streaming deals we've seen of the Black Friday shopping period. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

This deal gets new and returning subscribers 70% off Max's ad-supported tier for six months. It's probably the best streaming deal you'll get this year and it's a great way to catch up on House of the Dragon, Succession and more Max shows and movies. Get it now before it's gone!

Black Friday Phone Deals 📲

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $299 with trade-in @ Samsung (via Shop Samsung app)

With a valuable enough trade-in, the combined saving on Samsung's latest flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app makes for an unbelievable discount on one of the best phones of the year. If you go the unlocked route the lowest price is $299 with the max trade-in value.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

FREE! You can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free at T-Mobile, so long as you trade in what T-Mobile calls "an eligible device" and sign up for either the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan. (The former costs $100/month for one line while the latter is $90.) T-Mobile's credits are spread out over 24 months.

Black Friday Laptop Deals 💻

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life.

Price check: $929 @ B&H Photo

Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. This early Black Friday deal is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this machine.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Dell

This Alienware m16 includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While still pricey, this premium gaming laptop is worth every cent given its powerful specs and overall sleek design. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Black Friday Headphone Deals 🎧

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.