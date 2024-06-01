What are we most excited to see at Computex 2024? Here's what to expect

Computex 2024 is just around the corner, and this year’s going to be a big one. We are on the precipice of a new AI computing era, thanks to Copilot+ PCs driving a new generation of CPUs. And with the ROG Ally X being announced, we’re starting to see the next cohort of gaming handhelds.

On top of that, WiFi 7 is going big, and you can expect to see a tidal wave of new monitors, peripherals, desk setup accessories and so much more. So, one question is obvious: what are we most excited to see?

We went to the experts in the computing team here at Tom’s Guide to see what you should be most hyped for, and to say they’re split on their choices would be an understatement!

Let's see what these Copilot+ PCs can do

Alex Wawro Senior editor

I've been using computers my whole life and writing about them for over a decade, yet I have no idea what a difference Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC branding will make (if any) on the way we use PCs. But I can't wait to find out, and Computex will be a great opportunity to see a boatload of Copilot+ laptops all in one place.

We've already met Microsoft's first Copilot+ PCs in the form of the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, both of which I had the chance to (briefly) try out while at Microsoft Build last month. And as much as I like the new OLED display on the Surface Pro 11, the only reason I might actually ditch my trusty Surface Laptop Studio for a new laptop are Copilot+ features like Recall.

(Image credit: Future)

Not that I'm sure I want to use Recall, mind you—the privacy risks terrify me, and I have to spend some time testing how useful it really is before I start allowing Windows 11 to capture images of my desktop at regular intervals. But Copilot+ PCs are the latest and clearest embodiment of what Intel and its hardware partners have been trying to create since the pandemic: A reason for people to go out and buy new PCs.

Is it a good reason? We're going to find out this year, and Computex is our first real chance to go hands-on with a ton of Copilot+ PCs not made by Microsoft. I'm jealous y'all get to attend, hope you have a blast!

If there's no AI it isn't a 2024 conference

Ryan Morrison AI editor

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere. You can't move without seeing a mention of AI and not just in the tech space, and I say this as someone fueling much of the discussion around the topic here at Tom's Guide. This is because it has the potential to change how we work, our entertainment and even how we communicate with one another.

Every big tech company has embraced generative AI and even reshaped businesses around its potential and while most of what we hear about is the software side of AI, at Computex we'll get an insight into the tech that makes that software work.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

We'll see how PC makers will utilize NPUs to get Copilot+ running on their laptops without relying on the cloud, next-generation chips from AMD, TMSC, Intel and Nvidia to let AI models run faster and devices running at the edge that use AI in unexpected ways.

We may even start to see new peripherals that use AI to speed up the way you work. What about a smart hub with inbuilt AI models for faster routing of data to different ports, or a smart keyboard that uses AI to adapt the firmness of a key based on frequency of use?

You won’t be able to move without coming across the letters AI in a story about Computex, any of the companies involved or anything else related to technology in the next few years — even if the AI involvement is little more than a marketing gimmick wrapped in a ChatGPT clone.

I want the ROG Ally X to push handheld PC competitors

Dave Meikleham Computing Editor

The new ROG Ally X is almost upon us, and will launch on June 2. This 2nd gen Windows-powered portable PC will rock some serious power under its freshly black hood, and I’m hoping that a device that looks seriously tasty on paper will lead to other manufacturers making exciting handheld announcements at Computex 2024.

Asus has already leaked the key specs of its updated gaming device and the numbers impress. Though I’m not planning on ditching my beloved Steam Deck OLED anytime soon, the eye-catching specs of the updated Ally X is making part of my brain embrace that massively overused “pissed off girlfriend casts icy cold look at her lecherous partner” meme.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new ROG handheld has a commendable 1TB SSD, while its Full HD screen can reportedly reach 500 nits brightness and covers 100% of the SRGB scale. The fact its display also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support is something this screen snob appreciates big time, too. Oh, and the inclusion of Dolby Atmos in this little gizmo’s speakers? That’s just the delicious gravy on top.

Kudos to the Taiwanese firm for implementing key improvements over the OG Asus ROG Ally, which remains “a solid but imperfect Steam Deck challenger," as my colleague Tony Polanco so succinctly put it in his review. I’m hoping the company’s latest handheld gaming device forces the, well, hand of the competition — I’m looking at MSI and its underwhelming Claw, if it wasn’t clear.

Valve currently has a deserved, vice-like grip on the market and the Deck and its upgraded OLED model are unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon. Still, I’m hoping the latest Computex event has some exciting announcements in store for this handheld gaming obsessive.

I’ll have the chance to see what’s next for Wi-Fi 7

Anthony Spadafora Senior Editor Security and Networking

Convincing people to ditch their ISP-supplied router and upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi routers is hard enough as it is despite the benefits of doing so, which range from faster speeds, complete control over your home network and of course, no monthly equipment rental fees. While the jump from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 6E was huge with the addition of the new, faster 6 GHz band, Wi-Fi 7 brings even more improvements and is absolutely worth the upgrade.

Up until now though, the best Wi-Fi 7 routers have been prohibitively expensive and really only for early adopters. That’s beginning to change and we’re now seeing more affordable mesh Wi-Fi systems as well as traditional routers with Wi-Fi 7 support. To usher in the next generation of Wi-Fi, we’ve seen Netgear, TP-Link, eero and other network equipment makers have adopted atypical designs to help showcase how big of a change Wi-Fi 7 really represents.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Back at home, you might only see a few of these redesigned routers at big box stores but at Computex, there will be plenty of interesting new devices on hand. I know PC cases, laptops and monitors may be the stars of the show but I’ll be keeping a close eye on new routers that both look and do things a bit differently.

From devices with dual-screens like the TP-Link Archer BE900 to ones built from the ground up for multi-gig internet like the Netgear Orbi RBE973, Wi-Fi 7 routers are in a class of their own. At Computex, I’ll have the chance to see what’s next for Wi-Fi 7 along with how device makers plan to put boring old router designs to bed once and for all.