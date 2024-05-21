Microsoft Build 2024 LIVE — all the latest Windows 11 and Copilot news after huge Surface launch
Time to see the huge updates coming to Copilot+ PCs
Microsoft Build is here, and we're anticipating a ton of news about Windows 11 updates and changes to Copilot — along with exciting new features for developers to take advantage of.
But as you may have seen yesterday, Redmond jumped the gun and announced the Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7 and a ton of new Copilot features coming to what is called Copilot+ PCs yesterday. Translation: laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite for now (until Intel gets involved later this year).
What does this mean for the systems? Well Microsoft is finally in a position to beat the likes of the M3 MacBook Air on raw performance, and the 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) power of the NPU unlocks a slew of new Copilot features, including Recall search that is able to go through a whole history of your files and interactions to pull out what you're looking for with simple prompts, alongside Cocreator for image generation and even AI-generated in-game hints for Xbox Game Pass titles.
And now, for today, this keynote will consist of "Satya Nadella (Chairman & CEO at Microsoft), Rajesh Jha (EVP, Experiences + Devices), Kevin Scott (EVP of AI and CTO, Microsoft) and guests." Expect plenty of announcements, and we'll be covering them live!
Microsoft Build 2024 livestream
Satya Nadella takes the stage to usher in Microsoft Build!
Like the intro, Microsoft's CEO talks about Microsoft's past and how that is informing its future. Even if the mission statement remains the same, we now have new tools to make people's lives easier. That's the promise of AI.
Microsoft Build 2024 officially kicks off! The event starts with a look at Microsoft's past and leads into its present/future which will be focused on AI programs and tools. This can be seen as an extension of the company's desire to bring people together.
Hey, all! Tony Polanco here to cover the main event! I'll be with you for the next few hours to give you the latest news, so sit back and relax!
Five minutes to go...
Currently, we're celebrating the Imagine Cup finalists — an amazing mix of creativity and accessible design, and the winner is... From Your Eyes!
Using vision AI, it is able to tell you in real-time what can be seen in front of you. Lovely stuff!
YouTube live translation and dubbing is coming to Microsoft Edge
Yes, I know Edge is that annoying browser pop up we get on the way to downloading Google Chrome. But Microsoft has been busy updating it significantly, including this great move in accessibility.
This new feature will offer real-time video translations to sites like YouTube, Linkedin and more — pretty much any site with on-site video. Translations include going from English to 44 languages. And yes, that includes both prerecorded and live videos.
What we have here is huge for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and a big step forward in international audience for your content.
Welcome back to Redmond
We're just under 30 minutes away from the main event. Look forward to a ton of AI updates, Windows 11 features and more from Satya Nadella and co!
What was announced yesterday?
Let's start by looking back. It was a busy day for Microsoft, as the company made a ton of hardware and software announcements.
Surface Pro 11: Looks like the Pro 10 is staying exclusive to the business people, and we're getting the good stuff in the Surface Pro 11. This is the first Surface to give you an OLED display, and you can pick from either a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite. Pricing starts at $999.
Surface Laptop 7: Alongside this, the Surface Laptop 7 is a more modest upgrade hardware-wise. You're still getting the same display options as Laptop 6, and the same aluminum shell. The main difference is that Snapdragon choice.
Copilot+ PCs: These are only just two of what Microsoft is touting the new line of Copilot+ PCs — the next generation AI PCs. You can see more about what Asus, Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo have up their sleeves for this.