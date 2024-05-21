Microsoft Build 2024 LIVE — all the latest Windows 11 and Copilot news after huge Surface launch

Microsoft Build is here, and we're anticipating a ton of news about Windows 11 updates and changes to Copilot — along with exciting new features for developers to take advantage of.

But as you may have seen yesterday, Redmond jumped the gun and announced the Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7 and a ton of new Copilot features coming to what is called Copilot+ PCs yesterday. Translation: laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite for now (until Intel gets involved later this year).

What does this mean for the systems? Well Microsoft is finally in a position to beat the likes of the M3 MacBook Air on raw performance, and the 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) power of the NPU unlocks a slew of new Copilot features, including Recall search that is able to go through a whole history of your files and interactions to pull out what you're looking for with simple prompts, alongside Cocreator for image generation and even AI-generated in-game hints for Xbox Game Pass titles.

And now, for today, this keynote will consist of "Satya Nadella (Chairman & CEO at Microsoft), Rajesh Jha (EVP, Experiences + Devices), Kevin Scott (EVP of AI and CTO, Microsoft) and guests." Expect plenty of announcements, and we'll be covering them live!