Meta Quest 3S is down to a new low price — and it comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow for free

It isn't everyday I see a Meta Quest headset get a discount, but that day has finally arrived. The Meta Quest 3S has hit an new low price, and it's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Right now, the Meta Quest 3S is $349 at Amazon, and it comes with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow along with a 3-month Quest+ subscription. The deal is also available at other retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg and more.

This is for the 256GB model, so while there is a more affordable option available, you can save $50 with a Quest 3S with more storage. With the amount of fantastic games and apps available, more storage for less is an option worth checking out.

As you'll find in our Meta Quest 3S review, there's little to complain about the entry-level headset. It offers great performance, a compact design, a wide variety of games and apps to choose from, and (most importantly) it's affordable. Now, if you're after plenty of storage, the 256GB model is cheaper than ever before.

If you're not convinced this is the best VR headset for the money, our reviewer Tony Polanco has this to say: "the Meta Quest 3S contains many of the Quest 3’s signature features, including color passthrough, speedy performance, a compact design, and a robust app library."

With Batman: Arkham Shadow included, rest assured you'll be playing on of the best VR titles around. There are plenty of other brilliant games, including Metro Awakening, Assassin's Creed: Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2 and plenty more.

With Meta Quest VR seeing its best year yet, now's the time to jump onboard the VR bandwagon. Sure, the Quest 3S may have a short battery life and may not be as comfortable to wear during long sessions, but it's now more than worth the price of admission thanks to this discount and bundle.

