Amazon’s huge winter sale ends today: 11 epic deals that expire tonight
Shop these deals before they expire
Amazon's massive Winter Sale is coming to an end today. If this is your first time hearing of the sale, you're in luck. There are still a few hours left to shop. While the Amazon Winter Sale isn't the retailer's biggest sale, I've found numerous items that are Black Friday cheap — if not slightly cheaper.
One of my favorite sales knocks Apple MacBook Air prices to $786. It includes both M2- and M3-based models. If you're looking to get in shape in 2025, Amazon is also taking up to 55% off fitness gear, whey protein, and apparel. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon Winter Deals still available. Also don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Amazon winter sale
- Carhartt: apparel deals from $7
- CAP dumbbell sale: deals from $8
- Under Armour: deals from $13
- Skechers: deals from $13
- Crocs sale: deals from $19
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89
- Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $99
- TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $399
- Samsung 32" M8 4K Smart Monitor: was $699 now $399
- 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899
Best Amazon Winter Deals
Carhartt sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $7. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
CAP dumbbell sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
Amazon is making it cheaper than ever to stick to your 2025 resolutions. The retailer has CAP dumbbells and accessories on sale from $8. The sale includes trap bars, kettlebells, adjustable dumbbells, and more.
Under Armour: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From running shorts to fleece hoodies, Amazon is taking up to 55% off select Under Armour apparel. The sale includes a mix of cold and warm weather apparel for men and women with prices from $13.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 16 oz trendy beverage container.
Our choice for the best air fryer isn't on Amazon's list, but it should be! The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Note: It sold for $79 on Black Friday, but it's still a great deal at this price.
Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops. Note: Other Nespresso machines are on sale from $111.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price.
One of my favorite Black Friday deals is back. Amazon has the 32-inch Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor on sale for just $399. I've paired mine with my new Mac mini M4 Pro and in the past few weeks I've enjoyed using the monitor's wide 32-inch display for everyday work and then using it as a secondary TV at night. The display gives you access to numerous streaming apps and supports HDR10+. Additionally, it has USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A ports.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $899 @ Best Buy
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.