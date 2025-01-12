Amazon’s huge winter sale ends today: 11 epic deals that expire tonight

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1:

was $119

now $89 at Amazon

Our choice for the best air fryer isn't on Amazon's list, but it should be! The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Note: It sold for $79 on Black Friday, but it's still a great deal at this price.