Good news for Linux users as NordVPN launches a full GUI

NordVPN has released an exciting new update for its Linux VPN, with the launch of a full graphical user interface (GUI).

The new GUI brings updated visuals and ease of use, promising not to compromise advanced features and security.

You can connect to a server, manage preferences, and monitor your VPN connection in a few simple clicks – no command interface needed.

NordVPN tops our best VPN list and although it's not the best Linux VPN out there, it's a strong contender.

Not every Linux VPN has a full GUI – NordVPN didn't until this release. So this is a big update for the provider and a significant one for Linux users.

NordVPN hasn't released a completely new Linux application, but rather updated its CLI-based version that many users will already be familiar with.

The GUI will initially be available through DEB and RPM packages, with a Snap version coming soon.

Installation can be done by modifying the regular CLI command line. You will need to specify you're downloading the GUI version, and the following will need to be typed into the command terminal:

sh <(wget -qO - https://downloads.nordcdn.com/apps/linux/install.sh ) -p nordvpn-gui

Following command entry, the GUI version will be installed automatically, with Nord ensuring a smooth transition from CLI to GUI.

Despite the update, the CLI will continue to be fully supported, so that you can choose the interface that best suits your needs, with the ability to switch between them freely.

(Image credit: NordVPN / Future)

New look, same features

The security and privacy features we've come to expect from NordVPN are still supported, and can now be accessed with ease.

Dedicated IP, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, and the Kill Switch are all supported, as is Threat Protection Pro. There's also support for post-quantum encryption and NordWhisper.

However, some features, such as Meshnet, can only be accessed via the CLI.

The new GUI supports light and dark modes, and updates, optimizations, improvements, and additional features are expected soon.

"Linux users are an incredibly important part of our community, and we’re thrilled to make their experience even better," said Marijus Briedis, CTO of NordVPN.

"The new GUI brings the familiar simplicity of our apps on Windows and macOS to Linux, all while preserving the reliability, speed, and security NordVPN is known for."

"This launch is a natural progression of our mission to make cybersecurity accessible and seamless for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or new to the OS, we believe this GUI will enhance your NordVPN experience," added Briedis.

Private Internet Access (PIA) and Surfshark both offer a dedicated GUI in their Linux apps. ExpressVPN also released its Linux app with a GUI in beta in March, having offered users only a browser extension with an intuitive GUI before that.