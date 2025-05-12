iOS 18.5 is here with fixes for more than 30 security flaws — update your iPhone right now

Apple has released iOS 18.5 and while it has some useful new features, the new release isn’t as exciting as past updates. However, if you have one of the best iPhones, you’re going to want to download and install it right now, as iOS 18.5 contains fixes for more than 30 different security flaws.

As reported by 9To5Mac, this new iOS update patches a number of different vulnerabilities across Apple’s first-party apps and the software used to make things like Bluetooth and even Cupertino’s first cellular modem on the iPhone 16e work. In a support page on its site, Apple has all the details on the security fixes implemented in iOS 18.5 but I figured I’d call out a few of the more notable ones here.

In terms of Bluetooth, a Core Bluetooth flaw (tracked as CVE-2025-31212) could be exploited by an app to access sensitive user data. Likewise, in a flaw in Apple’s Notes app (tracked as CVE-2025-31227) an attacker with physical access to a user’s iPhone could leverage this flaw to access deleted call recordings.

As for the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e, a Baseband flaw (tracked as CVE-2025-31214) could be exploited by an attacker in a privileged network position to intercept network traffic sent to and from the device.

There are a bunch of other security flaws covered in Apple’s post. However, it’s worth noting that these fixes also apply to the best iPads. At the same time, Apple has also released macOS Sequoia 15.5 and watchOS 15.5, so there are plenty of other security fixes for your MacBook and Apple Watch that you should also download and install as soon as possible.

How to keep your Apple devices safe from hackers

(Image credit: robert coolen/Shutterstock)

Whenever Apple releases a major update or even an incremental update like it did last month with iOS 18.4.1, you’re going to want to install it as soon as possible. The reason being is that in addition to new features, the company frequently sends out patches to address both known and unknown vulnerabilities.

In the past few years, we’ve seen just how valuable Apple zero-day flaws can be as they’re often used to go after high-profile targets like politicians and celebrities. The problem though is that after hackers and other cybercriminals are done going after them, they then shift the focus of their attacks to go after less valuable targets. This is the reason I often stress how important it is to update your devices in a timely manner since people running outdated software are easy targets for hackers.

Besides installing updates as soon as they become available, you should also consider protecting your Mac with the best Mac antivirus software. Sure, Macs do ship with Apple’s built-in defenses like XProtect and Gatekeeper but paid antivirus software can provide an additional layer of protection to help keep you and your devices safe online.

Although there isn’t an iPhone equivalent to the best Android antivirus apps due to Apple’s own malware-scanning restrictions, Intego’s Mac antivirus software can scan your iPhone or iPad for malware when they’re connected to a Mac via a USB cable. At the same time, you may also want to look into the best identity theft protection services as they can help you regain your identity as well as any funds lost to fraud due to a cyberattack or data breach.

Apple’s devices are known for being very secure but if you don’t take the time to update them, you’re leaving yourself vulnerable to attacks. This is why you should always take the time to keep your iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple devices up to date and running the latest software.