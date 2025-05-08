FBI warns you should upgrade your old router now — here's why

Routers are one of the easiest ways for hackers to exploit networks and break into a system – rarely updated and often overlooked, they’re a common hole that can be abused.

The FBI has recently issued an alert warning against using older model routers that have reached end-of-life and have stopped receiving security patches and software updates from their manufacturers.

According to the FBI, routers that date before 2010 or earlier are likely to be an easy target for cybercriminals as they can be hacked via known vulnerabilities. The law enforcement agency recommends that these routers should be replaced as soon as possible with newer models.

In particular, the department has noticed hackers launching coordinated attacks against thirteen older device models, several of which appear to be Linksys models that have reached end-of-life support:

E1200

E2500

E1000

E4200

E1500

E300

E3200

WRT320N

E1550

WRT610N

E100

M10

WRT310N

Other recent router hacking campaigns have used variants of TheMoon malware to gain access to vulnerable devices. This malware strain lets threat actors install proxies on routers in order to conduct fraud and other cyber crimes anonymously.



First found on compromised routers back in 2014, TheMoon doesn’t require a password to infect routers, but will simply scan for open ports then send a malicious command and wait for instructions from the hacker-operated command and control server.

A proxy server is basically a system that acts as a gateway to reach the internet; its IP address is exposed to the servers to which it sends requests. That means when hackers have access to a user’s router, they can hide their IP address behind the user’s IP address to conduct malicious activities. Hackers will often then sell these compromised routers as a proxy service to others so they can commit online crimes like stealing cryptocurrency or offering or contracting illegal services.

The most vulnerable routers are ones with remote administration turned on, which means hackers can access the web administration panel from the internet. This makes deploying malware very, very easy.

What to do if you own an older router

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you own one of the affected router models, the FBI's recommendation is to replace it right away with one of the best Wi-Fi routers instead as they will receive frequent software updates and patches from their manufacturer.

If you haven't already applied all available security patches and firmware updates, you should definitely do that as well while also making sure that you're using a strong and unique password with at least 16 characters. To make things easier, you can always use one of the best password managers to generate and then securely store the password for your home network. Additionally, you can disable remote administration and reboot the device.

If you suspect that your router has been compromised, you should contact the FBI’s IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) at ic3.gov to file a complaint.

It’s also a good idea to make sure that you’re using one of the best antivirus software programs – many of these will offer additional security features such as a VPN that can help protect you when you’re online.

Security aside, you're getting a significantly worse online experience when you use an outdated router. From slow internet speeds to difficulties handling the increased number of connected devices in your home, you owe it to yourself and to your devices to use a faster, newer router instead.



If you want the latest and greatest Wi-Fi and have the budget for it, one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers will provide you with the best experience possible. However, if you don't mind not having access to the faster 6GHz band, one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers will still be a major upgrade.

By using a new router with frequent security updates, you're essentially adding an extra layer of protection for all of the devices on your home network. Just like with outdated software, an old router could also be putting you at serious risk online which is why you should take the FBI's recommendations here seriously.