This amazing 45-inch curved LG OLED monitor is $700 off now before Black Friday

When gaming on your PC, the best gaming monitors help corral all that power to play the best PC games. They can be pricey, but fortunately, we don't have to wait for the actual day to enjoy some early Black Friday deals. Today, the massive 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor is on sale for nearly half of the asking price.

Right now, the LG 45GS96QB is just $999.99 at Best Buy, a $700 price cut on an excellent curved gaming monitor.

LG 45GS95QB Ultra Gear Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Amazon US The LG UltraGear 45GS95QB is an excellent gaming monitor thanks to its 45-inch curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It comes with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD Freesync technologies, so you won't need to deal with tearing. This may be its lowest price ever and practically a heist.

The 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GS95QB is pretty much everything you could want in a curved gaming monitor.

It features an 800R curvature to help with immersion and a 21:9 aspect ratio. All that is running a 3840 OLED panel with an advertised 400 nits of brightness.

Performance-wise, the monitor features a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a limbo-low 0.03ms response time. It has Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, which should offer smooth performance regardless of your GPU.

The size of the monitor is imposing, but the stand offers a small footprint, so it shouldn't eat too much desk space.

Still, LG does offer 34" and 39" variants of this monitor, and the 39" model is also on sale at Best Buy for, strangely, $999.99. Monetarily, the 45" is the better value, but 45" is a lot of screen real estate.

If LG doesn't strike your fancy, we've picked out the best curved monitors from other brands and other LG models that might fit your needs better.

