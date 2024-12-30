LG unveils ‘world’s first’ bendable 5K2K gaming monitor — this is a beast

Every so often, a company announces something that makes me take a step back in surprise. This is one of those instances, as LG has revealed its new UltraGear GX9 monitors. One is the 45GX990A, a 5K2K resolution-toting screen with a bendable display that shifts from curved to flat with a simple pull.

In a press release, LG described its bendable monitor as follows: "The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience."

While it's not the first bendable display, it is the first with a 5K2K resolution, which makes it stand out in the crowded computer monitor market. Sure, there's not a lot of content available in 5K, but having a monitor with support for so many pixels provides some future-proofing.

On the theme of switching, the bending monitor also offers an upgraded Dual-Mode feature, which lets you switch between resolution and refresh rate presets depending on what you're doing with the monitor at any given time.

Despite the fancy bending feature, LG didn't skimp on gaming performance. It has an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, an Anti-Glare and Low Reflection coating and a 21:9 aspect ratio for maximum screen real estate. It has eight configurations that let you personalize your gaming setups for different game genres, including FPS, RPG, MOBA and racing simulators.

LG will show these monitors off at CES 2025, so we'll learn more and get eyes on them soon. Hopefully, the company will reveal the price because I'm curious about how much this fancy display technology will cost.

