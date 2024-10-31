Hurry! This 45-inch bendable OLED gaming monitor is 40% off in early Black Friday sale

Fall has just arrived, and as temperatures drop some retailers are offering red-hot Black Friday deals on premium PCs, laptops, monitors and more.

Case in point: I was just updating our monitor reviews this morning and noticed that the Corsair Xeneon Flex is $1,199 at Best Buy, which is $800 off the usual $1,999 asking price.

That's a significant 40% discount on this 45-inch OLED gaming monitor, which is one of the most intriguing curved displays I've ever seen for a simple reason: you bend it yourself.

Corsair Xeneon Flex: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor has one very unique feature: It has handles which slide out of either side so you can bend it yourself to your desired curve. It feels clunky to do so but you can't beat the uniqueness, plus the 240Hz display supports FreeSync and G-Sync.

You can read about what it feels like to bend the monitor yourself in our Corsair Xeneon Flex review, but the short version is that it's clunky at best and scary at worst. Two retractable handles on either side complement a third on the bottom, and once you get the hang of them you'll be able to bend the Flex from straight to up to an 800R curve and back again, whenever you like.

If you're on the fence about whether you like a curved monitor or not this is a great opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds. This Corsair display is so huge on your desk (at 45 inches it's as big as a small TV) that even its comparatively small 800R curve can feel immersive, but the trade-off is that you need a good amount of room to adjust the display. Our reviewer didn't love how clunky the process of bending the Flex is, but he did love how games like Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 looked stunning on the Xeneon Flex" thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate of its 3.5K (3,440x1,440 pixels) OLED display.

And since the display supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology, you can count on enjoying its 240Hz refresh rate to maximum effect no matter what graphics card is inside your gaming PC. The pair of HDMI 2.1 ports on the back of the display ensure you can plug in your PS5 or Xbox Series X and take full advantage of their variable refresh rate features as well.

One of our big complaints about the Flex is that at launch its $2,000 price tag was a bit too hefty compared to the best gaming monitors on the market. This surprise sale at Best Buy eliminates that complaint, making this a great opportunity to try the curved OLED gaming monitor life at a deep discount.

But it's only available for a limited time, so act fast if you want to take advantage—and make sure to check out our roundup of the other great Black Friday gaming monitor deals on offer!