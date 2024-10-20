Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals — 7 sales up to $650 off I'd buy now

Hold onto your wallets, Black Friday 2024 is almost here! If you’re a fan of the best Steam games, then do I have some delicious discounts for you in the form of a clutch of fantastic gaming monitor deals. Why wait until November 29 when you can take advantage of some amazing PC display sales right now?!

Whatever budget you’re dealing with, whether you own a low-level rig or one of the best gaming PCs, hopefully one of my monitor choices below will suit your needs. I’ve been buying gaming displays for well over a decade, so I know which brands can and can’t be trusted to deliver the imaging goods.

Keep reading to get up to speed on 7 early Black Friday gaming monitor deals that all folks who appreciate the best PC games should be able to get behind.

Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals

24” Samsung Odyssey G3 (LED): $200 now $129 @ Amazon

Or the “LS24DG302ENXZA”, to its friends. Head-spinning model numbers aside, this 24-inch Samsung monitor packs in a lot of gamer-friendly features. AMD FreeSync support, 180Hz refresh rate, a response time of only 1ms and a “Virtual Aim Point” all make this extremely affordable monitor an enticing prospect for first-person shooter fans.

34” LG UltraGear 34GN850-B (IPS): was $749 now $329 @ Walmart

Another monitor designed for gamers with a serious need for speed. 144Hz refresh rate (160Hz when overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1ms response time should ensure your favorite PC games feel like lightning on this display. Its 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) also makes the UltraGear a great monitor to work on.

27” Acer Nitro (mini-LED): was $800 now $549 @ Best Buy

A 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED monitor that boasts FreeSync support, 160Hz refresh rate and a HDR1000 mode. The fact it’s also mini-LED ensures the Acer Nitro can deliver black levels that are almost on par with the best OLED screens.

27” Sony Inzone M9 (IPS): was $900 now $698 @ Amazon

The best PS5 monitor, in our book. This lovely-looking 4K/144Hz display has been designed to mimic Sony’s smash hit console. It’s not just a pretty face, though. Packing in full array local dimming to make black levels look more convincing and G-Sync support, it’s also been designed to deliver the sort of premium quality you expect from the Inzone brand.

49” Samsung Odyssey G9 (LED): was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

Go big or go home. This super ultrawide behemoth (5120 x 1440) delivers all the pixels your eyeballs could ever hope to digest. Samsung makes some of the finest gaming monitors out there, and this G9, which sports a ludicrous refresh rate of 240HZ, is right up there with the best of the company’s offerings.

34” Alienware AW3423DWF (QD-OLED): was $900 now $801 @ Amazon

One of the best curved monitors ever made, and only the second Alienware ultrawide OLED. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 21:9 (3440 x 1440) aspect ratio, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor… which you can probably tell this writer owned at one point.