Hurry! The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is back down to its lowest price ever

While Black Friday deals are a thing of the past, we're sometimes lucky enough to see the return of some of the epic savings we once enjoyed. And right now, you can grab one of the best gaming monitors we've ever reviewed back down to its lowest ever price.

For a limited time, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is just $769 at Amazon. An epic deal on a gaming monitor that would typically cost you $999 — meaning a $230 saving. You can buy a lot of extra games with that cash. But, we'd hurry because it's only sticking round for a limited time.

We rated the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 four-and-a-half stars in our full review — and that was when it was full price. At the time, we called it pricey, but said "its gorgeous display quality, immersive field of view, and host of Samsung TV and gaming apps make this gaming monitor a winner." And how about with $230 off? Double winner.

The unique curved display spans a quite ludicrously amazing 49-inches, which is certainly one of the most enticing things about this gaming monitor. But, how about when you get under the hood? Specs-wise, it offers up Dual QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and Core Lighting+ amongst many others to ensure gamers get the best experience.

In the world of curved gaming monitors, we voted this the top pick in our best gaming monitors guide and praised it for being "an ideal gaming monitor for those who like playing games with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, or for folks who would like to switch their dual-monitor setups for a single monitor." If you've got the space, that is.

If you do though, then firstly, congratulations and secondly, this is the gaming monitor you should be locking in for your ultimate setup. Especially right now because it's down to just $769 at Amazon and you literally won't beat that price anywhere else.