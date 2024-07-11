Forget Prime Day — one of the best OLED monitors I’ve ever owned is $100 off right now
The U.S. deal for the Alienware AW3423DWF is sweet, while the U.K. discount is even tastier
I’ve been playing the best PC games for more than a hot minute, so naturally, I’ve been through a whole lot of gaming monitors over the last decade. At this point last year, I’d have cheerfully told you the Alienware AW3423DWF was the finest desktop display I’ve ever owned in over two decades of PC gaming.
Fast forward 12 months and it’s merely the second best. But now its price has been cut ahead of next week’s Prime Day event and it’s a gaming monitor I’d still recommend in a heartbeat.
Right now, the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is on sale for $799 at Dell. That’s the lowest price I can recall ever seeing this incredible ultrawide monitor dropping to, as it normally retails for $899, making for a $100 saving you definitely shouldn’t turn your nose up if you have the funds to afford it.
Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $899 now $799 @Dell
ACT FAST! This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy today. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and ultrawides remain great for productivity tasks, too. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accomodate this sensational screen.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was £929 now £649 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! This is an absurdly good deal on one of the best gaming monitors we've ever tested. It's currently £280 off, and I can't remember the Alienware AW3423DWF going for as little as £649 before. Thanks to its 1800R curve and impeccible screen uniformity, this is one of the most immserive PC screens you're ever likely to buy.
I previously owned the Alienware AW3423DWF for around a year and it’s the bee’s knees. It’s one of the best gaming monitors out there, and proves a phenomenal screen for playing some of the best Steam games on thanks to its stunning contrast levels that are brought about through a combination of peerless OLED black levels and the boosted brightness that its quantum dot panel helps produce.
During our testing for our Alienware AW3423DWF review, my computing chum Tony Palanco described Dell’s display as “a rock solid gaming monitor” that is capable of “excellent image quality and heaped love on its “fash refresh rate and low latency”. He wasn’t fibbing on that last point of praise. The AW3423DWF has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz (through a DisplayPort connection), while response times clock in at just 0.1ms.
Picture quality on the AW3423DWF is exceptional, too. During our testing, Dell’s panel reached a respectable average peak brightness of 366 nits in HDR 400 mode, while color accuracy also impressed. This Alienware monitor covered 180% of the SRGB color gamut during our review process, also handing in a commendable 0.24 rating on the more demanding Delta-E scale, scoring 0.24 (lower is better).
Though this Alienware supports FreeSync Premium to help significantly reduce judder and eliminate screen tearing making it an ideal choice for serious gamers, it also works particularly well as a work monitor. Thanks to that 34-inch ultrawide screen and crisp 1440p resolution (3440 x 1440), its 21:10 aspect ratio is perfect for having an ungodly amount of Google Chrome windows up, making it a bit of a beast when it comes to productivity tasks.
The only reason I sold my Alienware AW3423DWF is because I took advantage of a scarcely believable Black Friday deal on the equally amazing Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 late last year. As much as I love Dell’s monitor, it’s hard to top a 49-inch super ultrawide screen that is both a dream to game and work on.
But for most people who don’t happen to own a desk the size of the Titanic, I’d say the Alienware AW3423DWF (especially at its current discounted price) is the more sensible option for most gamers.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal.