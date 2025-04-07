Neptune RAT malware is hijacking Windows PCs, holding them for ransom and stealing passwords

Cybercriminals are currently using a new malware strain that’s been dubbed as the “Most Advanced RAT” (or remote access trojan) ever to infect vulnerable Windows PCs to steal crypto and passwords as well as hold them for ransom.

As reported by Cybernews, the Neptune RAT is currently making the rounds online and this dangerous malware shouldn’t be ignored. This is because it’s highly advanced and can hijack Windows devices, spy on their owners and more, all while evading detection from the best antivirus software.

According to a new blog post from the cybersecurity firm CYFIRMA, the Neptune RAT is currently being spread on GitHub, Telegram and even YouTube. Like other malware strains before it, it uses a malware-as-a-service model where any hacker can pay a monthly fee to deploy it in their attacks.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new Windows malware along with some tips and tricks to help keep your PC and your data safe from the Neptune RAT.

Wreaking havoc on Windows PCs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Neptune RAT is a feature-rich malware strainpacked with plenty of dangerous capabilities.

For starters, it features a crypto clipper which can swap out a victim’s cryptocurrency wallet address with a hacker’s address and divert digital funds right from your account. Neptune RAT’s theft doesn’t stop there though, as it also comes with a password stealer. Once installed on a vulnerable PC, this malware is able to steal usernames and passwords from more than 270 different apps including popular browsers like Chrome.

With all of this sensitive personal and financial data in hand, hackers who have deployed the Neptune RAT in their attacks can take over your social media accounts to launch additional attacks and even drain your bank accounts.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If all this wasn’t bad enough, the malware also includes a ransomware feature that locks a victim’s files until they pay up. Neptune RAT can even disable Windows Defender and other antivirus programs.

The malware can also be used for espionage and blackmail since it also has a screen monitoring feature that can be used to view what a victim is doing on their computer in real time.

Finally, Neptune RAT has a destruction feature that can be used to completely wipe your PC if the hackers using it feel like they’ve exhausted the malware’s other capabilities.

How to keep your PC safe from malware

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Since the Neptune RAT is currently being spread on GitHub, Telegram and YouTube, you want to be extra careful when downloading any files from these services as well as clicking on any links, especially ones from unknown senders.

Due to the way in which the malware’s creator has distributed it, cybersecurity researchers are having a difficult time analyzing it. As such, it might take a while before its viral signature is added to antivirus software and even then, it features advanced capabilities to avoid detection.

Normally, I’d recommend investing in a good antivirus suite but considering little can be done at this point, signing up for the best identity theft protection makes more sense. Identity theft protection services can help you recover lost funds after an attack and they also come with insurance if you need to replace your PC completely which could very well be the case with the Neptune RAT.

Given that the Neptune RAT is already highly advanced, I expect this won’t be the last we hear of this new Windows threat. This is why it’s of the utmost importance that you practice good cyber hygiene online and avoid downloading suspicious files onto your PC.