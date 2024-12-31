LG just unveiled four new Gram 'hybrid AI' laptops ahead of CES 2025 — what you need to know

LG’s lightweight Gram laptops are pretty marvelous, packing in fantastic performance and battery life while weighing very little by laptop standards. Four more of these laptops are on the way for CES 2025, with four more Gram laptops coming in 2025 — including LG’s first ever Copilot Plus PC, and the brand new proprietary Gram AI.

The four laptops in question are the LG Gram Pro (16-inch), a larger LG gram Pro (17-inch), the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 and the LG Gram Book. The 16-inch Gram Pro is the flagship model here, offering an Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra V-series processor, which enables CoPilot Plus functionality. Meanwhile the 17-inch and 2-in-1 models use an intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra-H series processor. Not quite as impressive, but this should still prove beneficial for AI.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG Gram 2025 Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 LG Gram Pro (17-inch) LG Gram Pro (16-inch) LG Gram Book Display size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch Resolution 2,880 x 1,800OLED / 2,560x 1,600 LCD 2,560x 1,600 LCD 2,560x 1,600 LCD 1,920x 1,080 LCD Refresh Rate 48-120Hz (OLED) / 31-144Hz (LCD) 31-144Hz 31-144Hz 60Hz Battery 77Wh 90Wh 77Wh 51Wh CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 / Intel Core Ultra 5 Intel Core Ultra 7 / Intel Core Ultra 5 Intel Core Ultra 9 / Intel Core Ultra 7 / Intel Core Ultra 5 Intel Core i5 GPU Intel Arc NVIDIARTX4050 withGDDR6 6GB Intel Arc Intel XE RAM up to 32GB up to 32GB up to 32GB 8 / 16GB Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Dimensions 14 x 9.9 x 0.48 - 0.5 inches 14.9 x 10.44 x 0.56 - 0.62 inches 14 x 9.9 x 0.48 - 0.5 inches 14.1 x 9.36 x 0.74 - 0.76 inches Weight 3.08 lbs 3.26 lbs 2.73 lbs 3.74 lbs

Sadly, the LG Gram Book 2025 will come with an older Core i5 processor which, along with a bunch of other disappointing specs, makes it a lot less appealing. Least of all is the fact it weighs 3.74 pounds, which is over a pound heavier than the 16-inch Gram Pro.

That’s also slightly heavier than the 15.3-inch MacBook Air M3, which weighs 3.5 pounds. The MacBook is thinner too, measuring just 0.45 inches compared to the LG Gram Book 2025’s 0.74 inches. The lightest of these new Gram laptops comes out a little better, weighing the same 2.73 pounds as the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with an extra 3-inches of screen space. But it’s also slightly thicker, measuring 0.49-inches compared to Apple’s 0.44-inches.

It’ll all come down to how these machines perform, and how much they end up costing compared to Apple’s machines.

We don’t know how much LG’s new machines are set to cost, so we can’t compare with Apple on price. But I’d hope that the Gram Book is significantly cheaper than its Pro counterparts. As incredible as it sounds to have powerful chips and high-specced displays, that kind of technology doesn’t come cheap. The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 2024 models had starting prices of $1,399 and $1,799, depending on whether you got LCD or OLED screens.

What is Gram AI?

Copilot Plus isn’t the only AI coming to the 2025 LG gram, and these laptops will include what LG calls Gram AI. Apparently this is a “hybrid AI”, which relies on cloud-based and on-device AI processing. Gram chat on-device uses a local AI algorithm based on LG’s EXAONE LLM to operate without an internet connection, while gram chat Cloud is powered by GPT-4o.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea here is to offer a “smarter, more secure and highly-personalized user experience” that evolves and adapts based on the users’ needs.

All 4 models will include LG Gram Link 2.0 as well, which allows more streamlined file-sharing between other PCs, iOS and Android. That includes the option to answer calls on your laptop, if you really want to.

No doubt we’ll be hearing more about these machines at CES 2025, so stay tuned to Tom’s Guide and our coverage of the show so we can bring you more about LG Gram 2025 when we hear it.