LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review — this is World Record light

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 impresses thanks to its vivid 16-inch display, elegant ultraportable design, and super light weight. Based on our hands-on time, this convertible could seriously compete with the Samsung Galaxy Pro 360 line.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 might become my favorite convertible laptop. As its “Gram” moniker suggests, this is a super light notebook. In fact, it’s earned the Guinness World Record award for lightest 2-in-1 laptop. That’s impressive, but there’s more to like about the Gram Pro 2-in-1 beyond its feather-light weight.

This machine features your choice of a 16-inch LCD touch display or 16-inch OLED touch screen rated for 400 nits of brightness. It also packs up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 “Meteor Lake” processor, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. That all comes in a svelte chassis featuring a generous number of ports.

I briefly went hands-on with the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 at an LG event and was impressed by what it has to offer. I’m a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and found LG’s machine a potentially better convertible due to its sturdier build despite its lighter weight. I’ll have to fully test the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 to see if it’s worthy of inclusion in our best 2-in-1 laptops guide.

Here are my first impressions of the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (LCD) LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (OLED) Price $1,399 $1,799 Display 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD, 31-144Hz 16-inch (2,880 x 1,800) OLED, 48-120Hz CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 / Intel Core Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 / Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU Intel Arc graphics Intel Arc graphics RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Ports 2x USB-C, 2X USB-A, 1x HDMI 2x USB-C, 2X USB-A, 1x HDMI Webcam FHD (1080p) FHD (1080p) Dimensions 14.1 x 10 x 0.49 ~ 0.51 inches 14.1 x 10 x 0.49 ~ 0.51 inches Weight 3.08 pounds 3.08 pounds

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review: Price and availability

You can purchase the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 laptop on LG’s website. Right now, you can get the $1,399 entry-level model featuring a 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD 144Hz touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The OLED model is currently available to pre-order starting at $1,799. This one packs a 16-inch (2,880 x 1,800) 120Hz OLED touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

If you pre-order between now and March 17, 2024, you’ll get a free LG Gram +View portable monitor, which is a $349 value. You’ll also receive a $100 streaming credit and free expedited shipping. Pre-orders start shipping during the week of March 18 or sooner, depending on when devices become available.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review: Design and display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is one of the thinnest and lightest convertible laptops that I’ve seen. As I said up top, it’s very reminiscent of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 line in that respect. Measuring 14.1 x 10 x 0.49 ~ 0.51 inches and weighing 3.08 pounds, this ultraportable is light enough that you might forget it’s in your backpack.

If you’re curious, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops we’ve reviewed weighed 3.6 pounds. That might not sound like a big deal, but trust me, you can feel the difference.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Save for a "gram" logo on the top lid, the all-black chassis is free of any adornments or embellishments. There are plenty of ports, including two USB-C, two USB-A, and an HDMI port. Ultraportables don’t always have USB-A so I appreciate that we get two such ports on this machine. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The spacious keyboard with its responsive keys should make it easy to type for extended periods. The touchpad is a tad smaller than the one on the MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max but still roomy enough to work on. Of course, I'll make a final determination on both the keyboard and touchpad after I have some time with this laptop.

The main thing that stood out to me was how sturdy the Gram Pro 2-in-1 feels in comparison to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The lid doesn’t wobble or bend easily, and the body is equally rigid. I also enjoyed its smooth surface, which made it a joy to hold.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ll need to get the Gram Pro 2-in-1 into our testing lab to see what its display can do, but to my eyes, the OLED screen looks sufficiently bright and colorful. I was especially impressed by the deep contrast between dark and light elements. LG says the laptop is rated for 400 nits of brightness, and that might be the case. But as I said, we’ll need to test the display to find out.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can configure the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. These specs should be enough for everyday activities like browsing the web, word processing, watching YouTube videos and checking your email. Since the CPU has integrated graphics, don’t expect to play the best PC games at maximum settings.

We still need to benchmark the Gram Pro 2-in-1, but its performance should be comparable to other laptops with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU we’ve tested, such as the Acer Swift Go 14, HP Omen Transcend 14 and Dell XPS 14. You can see how these machines did in our various benchmark tests below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance test results Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Swift Go 14 HP Omen Transcend 14 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,358 2,362 2,376 Geekbench 6 multi-core 12,434 13,248 12,592 Copying 25 GB (MBps) 1,457 1,729 1,805 Handbrake video encoding 5:41 4:59 9:26

Intel Core Ultra processors feature a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) meant to facilitate AI-driven tasks. I’ve yet to see tangible examples of how on-board AI makes everyday work easier, but if and when AI ever takes off, “AI laptops” like the Gram Pro 2–in–1 could be a big deal. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 hands-on review: Outlook

I can see the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 becoming one of my favorite laptops of 2024. It’s a sleek and elegant ultraportable with a gorgeous display, durable design, plenty of ports and enough power for everyday work. The Samsung Galaxy Pro 360 line has a serious challenge to contend with!

We’ll have a full review of the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 soon so stay tuned!