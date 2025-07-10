Get it before Prime Day ends: This LG Gram 17 Pro is one of my favorite laptops and it's over $500 off right now

I've been reviewing laptops for years here at Tom's Guide, and one of my favorites has to be the ultra-light LG Gram 17 Pro.

I love how capable this Windows 11 laptop is, and at just 3.2 pounds heavy it's probably the lighest 17-inch laptop you can get. If that sounds good to you, good news: Prime Day drops the LG Gram 17 Pro to $1,684 at Amazon, which is nearly 25% off.

That knocks over $500 off the cost of this LG Gram, making it one of the best Prime Day laptop deals I've seen all week. However, be aware that you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal!

LG Gram 17 Pro: was $2,199 now $1,684 at Amazon Prime members only: You can save over $500 on this ultra-light Windows 11 laptop sporting a 17-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus it weighs 3.2 pounds, making it one of the lightest 17-inch laptops you can buy.

As i wrote in my LG Gram 17 Pro review, I really like this laptop because you get all the benefits of a 17-inch laptop—a big, bright display, a full, comfy keyboard, plenty of ports and good battery life—in a surprisingly lightweight and sturdy design that's roughly 0.7 inches thin.

Thin-and-light design is the whole selling point of LG's Gram laptops, of course, so if you're shopping for a lightweight laptop to tote around for work and want more than the usual 13-15 inches of screen you get on something like a MacBook Air, this is the laptop for you.

And while the LG Gram 17 Pro's 17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display isn't quite as lush as an OLED screen or as bright as a MacBook's display it's plenty bright for use in all but direct afternoon sunlight. This laptop's Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU and 16GB of RAM are great for browsing the web and getting work done, and the 1TB of storage space gives you all the room you need.

So if you want a great, lightweight productivity laptop with a big keyboard and an awesome 17-inch display, make sure to nab this killer LG Gram 17 Pro Prime Day deal before it's gone. Just be aware that, in my experience, the Gram's attractive matte black chassis attracts fingerprints like nobody's business.

