HP OmniBook 5 series laptops promise unbelievable battery life at a $799 starting price

The new HP OmniBook 5 series might be the best value laptops of the year. Unveiled during Computex 2025, these Snapdragon X machines promise unbelievable battery life, strong performance, and AI features. Best of all, the OmniBook 5 series laptops start at $799.

Getting into specifics, HP announced the OmniBook 5 14 and OmniBook 5 16, which are 14- and 16-inch laptops, respectively. Available configurations will utilize the entry-level Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors, making them AI laptops capable of running AI tasks on-device.

And like last year’s OmniBooks, these laptops will be thin and light devices tailor-made to take around your home or across the world.

HP OmniBook 5 series: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

HP OmniBook 5 14

Price (starting)

$799

Display

14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED

CPU

Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core

GPU

Qualcomm Adreno Graphics

RAM

Up to 32GB

Storage

Up to 1TB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions

12.29 x 8.56 x 0.5 inches

Weight

2.84 pounds (starting)

The big story here is HP’s claim of 34-hour battery life. The longest-lasting laptop we’ve tested is the Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite, which lasted for an incredible 19 hours and 41 minutes in our battery test. We’ll have to test one of the new OmniBooks to see if they can hit 34 hours, but even if they fall short of that, they might still endure more than 20 hours.

Despite the promised long battery life, HP OmniBook 5 laptops boast impressive specs. This includes a 2K OLED display, which you don’t usually see on laptops in this price range. These notebooks also have a 1080p webcam and can support a single 5K external or dual 4K display. Its dual speakers, two discrete amplifiers and AI-powered noise cancelling should let you sound nice and clear during video calls.

Outlook

As always, we’ll need to get these HP OmniBook 5 series laptops in for testing to see their capabilities. Based on what HP has announced, they could be fantastic laptops for folks who need a reliable machine to get work done on. And if we see anything close to 34-hour battery life, we might have a new reigning champ in that category.

The HP OmniBook 5 14 with Snapdragon will arrive sometime in June at Amazon and Micro Center. In July, you can also get a unit at HP’s website and Costco. The HP OmniBook 5 16 should arrive in July with a starting price of $849.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom's Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

